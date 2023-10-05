What to do in queer NYC Oct. 5-8

October is shaping up to be a busy month and there is plenty to do across the city — including LGBTQ+ History, National Coming Out Day, NewFest, and (of course) Halloween-themed events!

Fruity: A Queer Dance Party

When: Thursday, October 5, 9 p.m.

Where: Crystal Lake Brooklyn, 647 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY

Calling all fruities to the dance floor! Dance and drink the night away at Fruity, a queer dance party in honor of DykeFemBot’s birthday. Performances by Peach Bellini, Mx. Mommy Issues, and Mozelle; with music by DJs Petal, Jay Essex, and Lizard Toes. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Leslie-Lohman Fall Gala

When: Friday, October 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art’s annual fall gala returns. This year, the museum is honoring queer visionaries NOHNI, Chanel Lopez, and Catherine Opie. For tickets and additional information, visit LeslieLohman.org.

Girlnation @ Stonewall

When: Friday, October 6, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Girlnation-NYC takes over the second floor of the Stonewall Inn with a new disco show, featuring Honey Burlesque, along with sexy gogo & performance dancers.

Gay Ass Brunch

When: Saturday October 7, 3 p.m.

Where: Brunch Harlem, 271 West 119th Street, New York, NY

Babyy Pinkkk and Jiggy Jazz are hosting a gay ass brunch and day party at Brunch Harlem. Tickets and reservations via Eventbrite.

Bad Dates with Adam Sank

When: Saturday October 7, 6 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

One man; many dates! Comedian Adam Sank returns to the Stonewall Inn for two encore performances of Bad Dates. Additional performance on October 14; tickets to both shows via AdamSank.com.

New York Queer Zine Fair

When: Saturday, October 7, 11 a.m.

Where: The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

The New York Queer Zine Fair returns to the Center, bringing together over 40 queer artists, zine makers, and publishers to share and discuss their art. Doable Guys will be hosting a live drawing session from 3-4 p.m. as part of the festival. For more information and vendors, visit NYQZF.com.

Taylor Swift Dance Party

When: Saturday, October 7, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Eras tour may be over, but the celebration lives on with this all night dance party! Ten of New York’s best performers — including Izzy Uncut, Jazmine, Pattaya Hart, Reese Havoc, and Felicia Oh — will pay homage to “Red,” “1989,” “Lover,” and every era in between! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Queerchella

When: Sunday, October 8, 4 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Queerchella returns to 3 Dollar Bill! Hostess by Jayse Vegas, this month’s line-up includes Bad Judies, Eat the Cake, Eros, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.