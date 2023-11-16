What to do in queer NYC Nov. 16-19

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our roundup of events across the city:

“There Are Things to Do”

When: Thursday, November 16, 12:30 p.m.

Where: The City College of New York, 160 Convent Avenue NAC 6/141, New York, NY

The City College of New York is hosting a screening of “There are Things To Do,” which chronicles LGBTQ+ activist Urvashi Vaid’s life and work. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Vaid’s widow Kate Clinton and filmmaker Mike Syers. Free tickets via Eventbrite.

Pre-Thanksgiving Mixer

When: Thursday, November 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Vers Bar NYC, 714 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Get a jump start on the holiday festivities with a networking mixer with other LGBTQ+ founders, business owners, investors, solo-entrepreneurs, and advisors at Vers in Hell’s Kitchen.

OUTspoken

When: Thursday, November 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Publishing Triangle presents their monthly OUTspoken Reading Series, where Robb Byrnes hosts a roundtable discussion with established and up-and-coming queer authors. This month’s guests include Christian Baines, Jim Berg, Mary Burns, and more! ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Queer Country Swing Night

When: Thursday, November 16, 7:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Learn how to swing dance with DJ Mariko and instructors Copperhead Meg and Liz Malatesta. No experience necessary — vets and rookies welcome! Tickets via 3DollarBillBK.com.

No Cover Thursdays @ The Eagle

When: Thursdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle every Thursday night; DJ Bram spins at 10 p.m.

Eden’s Garden

When: Friday, November 17, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Seven King promotes his upcoming book: “Eden’s Garden – A Road of Triumph and Battle.” The evening will be open and honest dialogue covering King’s work, which is equal parts autobiography, advice column, and fictional novel. ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

The Happiest Hour

When: Friday, November 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 6th Street, New York, NY

Daphne Always and James Shepard’s Happiest Hour returns to Club Cumming! Kick off your weekend with one-of-a-kind cabaret shenanigans.

Pink Friday

When: Friday, November 17, 8:30 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Janelle No.5 and Divatronic present Pink Friday, a celebration of all things Nicki Minaj – with performances from Beau Jangles, Xunami Muse, Dev Doee, and many more! ​Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

The Nanny Comes to Brooklyn

When: Friday, November 17, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Comedy Collective, 167 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Ryan Leach and Mariposa Coalson present Fran: A Show for Queens in Brooklyn, a monthly comedy show spotlighting LGTBQ+ female performers. This month’s line-up includes Jess Elgene, Fareeha Khan, Natalie Rotter-Laitman, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Distorted Diznee

When: Friday, November 17, 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Laurie Beechman Theater, 407 West 42nd Street, New York, NY

Drag stars Holly Dae, Brenda Dharling, Pixie Aventura, and Bootsie Lefaris offer a twisted (and very adult) take on beloved Disney princesses & villains in this cabaret-style revue. Tickets via SpinCycle NYC.

Provoke @ Stonewall

When: Friday, November 17, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Studio 5’4″

When: Friday, November 17, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all shorties and pocket poodles: Joopiter and C’mon Everybody are hosting a disco party for all pocket and pup folks; featuring Studio 5’4” resident Fur Trap, Queen Jo Disco, and special guest Frosty Otter. Tickets via Dice.fm.

TELL: Bathrooms

When: Friday, November 18, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

TELL – an evening of queer storytelling – returns to the Bureau. Drae Campbell hosts, and is joined by Micah Brown, Glace Chase, and Fred Brown, Jr. Visit BGSQD.com for more information.

Dandyand: Pajama Party

When: Saturday, November 19, 2-8 p.m.

Where: Boxers Hell’s Kitchen, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Dandyland returns to Boxers with their queer holiday gift and erotic art fair, and this month’s theme is Pajama Party. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping while supporting local queer artists!

Poppers: A Pop Party

When: Saturday, November 18, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Feel the rush with DJ Chaotic at C’mon Everybody, with remixes and mashups of pop classics all night long. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Games Day Party

When: Sunday, November 19, 4 p.m.

Where: Slate NY, 54 West 21st Street, New York, NY

Cynthia Russo, LasReinasNYC, and Kate of LGNYC present a queer women-focused afternoon of gaming. Grab your crew and enjoy foosball, karaoke, skee-ball, and so much more. Advanced, discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

Chosen Family Portrait Potluck

When: Sunday, November 19, 4 p.m.

Where: Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, 26 Wooster Street, New York, NY

Join the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art and the the Children’s Museum of the Arts for an art-potluck celebrating chosen family and queer joy. This event is free but space is limited – reserve your spot via Eventbrite.

Queerchella

When: Sunday, November 19, 4 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dan Kiernan and Price Troche present Queerchella, a monthly queer music festival, at 3 Dollar Bill! Hosted by Jayse Vegas, this month’s line-up includes Monte, The Royale Minks, Leone, and many more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Thezbian’s Day Parade

When: Sunday, November 19, 9 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Thezbian’s Peach Fuzz and Parton Shots present Thezbian’s Day Parade, a debaucherous night featuring gogo performances, raffle prizes, and acts inspired by Broadway shows.

Leather Mart NYC

When: Sunday, November 19, 2 p.m.

Where: Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Head out to the Eagle to check out local gear designers, meet other leather and fetish enthusiasts, and attend classes throughout the day. There is a $20 suggested donation benefitting the The People’s Fund of Maui.