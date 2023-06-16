What to Do in Queer NYC June 16-18

Get ready for the second half of Pride Month! Check out our roundup of events below.

Pluto is Queer

When: Friday, June 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services–Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

Kuba Falk and Zbigniew Bzymek present “Deep Moon, Pluto,” A multimedia body performance exploring gay masculinity. The show is in conjunction with the Bureau’s current art exhibition, “The Romance of Entanglement (in the era of the Observer’s Paradox).”

Mets Pride Night

When: Friday, June 16, 7:10 p.m.

Where: CitiField, 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368

Head to CitiField for Pride Night as the Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals. Fans in attendance will receive a free Pride hand fan featuring a Mets logo against the backdrop of rainbows.

Boba Gays and Friends

When: Friday, June 16, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

Get ready for a comedy and drag show like no other, featuring NYC’s funniest queer and Asian comics – including Dylan Adler, Abby Govindan, Aaron Bola, and BaeJing. Tickets via FeverUp.com.

Gliteratti: Loshadka

When: Friday, June 16, 10 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Loshadka Party, Moscow’s legendary underground party, makes its NYC debut at the House of Yes. Put on your best club kid lewks and enjoy music by Ruby Fox, Setmer, and more. Tickets via Eventbrite.com.

Pride Walking Tour

When: Multiple dates and times throughout June

Where: Meet at 38-64 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Start your Pride celebration with a history lesson! The tour will start at Christopher Park and include stops like the Stonewall Inn, Julius’, Marie’s Crisis, and more. Visit GetYourGuide.com for dates, times, and additional information.

Pride Gets Scary

When: Multiple dates through June 24; 7 p.m.

Where: SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam Street, New York, NY

Bruce Ryan Costella brings a little Halloween to Pride with his queer-horror fantasia featuring original spooky stories, songs and satire. Tickets via OvationTix.com.

Bronx Pride

When: Saturday, June 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Westchester Avenue between Brook Avenue and Bergen Avenue in the Bronx

Destination Tomorrow and others in the Bronx will be leading a Pride festival featuring Aja from RuPaul’s Drag Race, the House of Miyake-Mugler, Charvoni, Masterz at Work, and many others.

Ban This!

When: Saturday, June 17, 2 p.m.

Where: Boxers HK, 735 9th Avenue, New York, NY

You can’t ban Pride! Dandyland Queer Art returns for their bimonthly erotic art fair. The theme this month is “Ban This” and will feature work by over 30 queer artists and vendors.

Brooklyn Pride Comic Book Fair & (Un)Masked Ball Afterparty

When: Saturday, June 17; fair from 12 – 6 p.m.; afterparty from 6 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fair @ Anyone Comics (1216 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225); afterparty @ Branch OFC (225 Rogers Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225)

Anyone Comics is hosting its third annual Brooklyn Pride Comic Book Fair! Support local queer artists who will be selling comics, pins, stickers, art prints, and more. After the fair, head over to Branch OFC for an afterparty filled with geeky drag, nerdy burlesque performances, and more. The comic book fair is free and open to the public; tickets to the afterparty via Eventbrite.

Youth PrideFest 2023

When: Saturday, June 17, 3 p.m.

Where: 2 Astor Place, New York, NY

The KiKi Coalition is throwing its 22nd annual PrideFest, a carnival-style block party for queer youth. This free afternoon will include games, food, music, raffles, and much more. Register at Eventbrite for a full list of activities.

Stand Up NYC

When: Saturday, June 17, 4 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Julie J Presents Stand Up NYC: Pride, an all-star night featuring drag, live performances, speakers, DJ sets, raffle prizes, dancing, and fundraising to benefit various trans-focused charitable organizations across the country. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

NYC Pride Rally

When: Saturday, June 17, 4:30 p.m.

Where: 154 Christopher Street, New York, NY

NYC Pride’s annual rally has always been designed to bring our community together to discuss the challenges ahead. This year, hosts Jordyn Jay and Milan Garçon will discuss the 600+ anti-LGBTQ+ bills across the country, the 2024 election cycle, and calls to expand the Supreme Court.

Las Culturistas Culture Awards

When: Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m.

Where: Damrosch Park, Amsterdam Avenue West 62nd Street, New York, NY

Dear Readers: Las Culturistas hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers invite you to join them as they honor the year’s biggest “memes and memories, drama and trauma, fashion and fast food.” Admission is fist-come, first-served, so be sure to arrive early!

Folsom Street East

When: Sunday, June 18, 11 a.m.

Where: Christopher Street between Washington and Weehawken Streets, New York, NY

Pride is for everyone — including the fetish community. Folsom Street East celebrates sexual self-discovery and fulfillment with a wide variety of kinky demonstrations, vendors, music, and more. Tickets via RedEyeTickets.com.

Hot One, Gay One

When: Sunday, June 18, 8:45 p.m.

Where: The Stand Comedy Club & Restaurant, 116 East 16th Street, New York, NY

Come for the jokes, stay for the eye candy — or is it the other way around? Hosted by Tyler Mead and Sarah Hartshorne, this monthly comedy show features comedians who are — you guessed it — gay and/or hot. This month’s line up includes Ali Clayton, Dylan Adler, Gabe Gonzalez, Ashley Ray Harris, and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

——————————————————–

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at [email protected]