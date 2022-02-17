What to Do in Queer NYC February 17-20

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

This weekend there will be performances, dancing, drag shows, book club events, and more. Read below to find out what’s going on in queer New York City February 17-20.

Lana Fest *A Lana Del Rey Tribute Night*

When: Thursday, February 17; performance at 10:00 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty is keeping the Valentine’s celebration going with a homage to the queen of Summertime Sadness herself, Lana Del Rey. The tribute night will include performances by Miss Rify, along with Scarlet Envy, Baby Love, Boy Radio, and more! Get tickets via Dice.fm.

Pop Rave Fridays

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Looking for variety in your music? Head to The Q, a queer club, for Pop Rave Fridays with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Nandi, Mitch Ferrino, Jovanotti, Brik, and Vescovo.

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club

When: Saturday, February 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Online

The Bluestockings Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month to discuss a book that focuses specifically on LGBTQ+ characters and themes. Genres range from memoir, fiction, non-fiction, sci-fi, and more. February’s book is: “Love after the End: An Anthology of Two-Spirit and Indigiqueer Speculative Fiction” by Joshua Whitehead

All are welcome to attend. Please email queerbookclubnyc@gmail.com to be added to the list.

Hot Honey

When: Saturday, February 19 at 11 p.m.

Where: Baby’s All Right, 146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY

Hot Rabbit and Honey Burlesque invite you to enjoy an evening full of craft cocktails, free tarot readings, and dancing, and the best gogo & burlesque shows in New York. This event is women-centered, but all LGBTQ community members and allies are welcome! Get tickets via Eventbrite.

Candlelit String Quartet (Taylor’s Version)

When: Saturday, February 19; performances at 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Where: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all Swifties: Rediscover some of Taylor’s best hits — “Shake It Off,” “Love Story,” “Wildest Dreams,” “All Too Well,” and so much more — in this intimate candlelit performance by the Highline String Quartet.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Are you looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJs — including Connor Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

Justin Elizabeth Sayre: Assorted Fruit

When: Sunday, February 20, show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Joe’s Pub @ The Public Theater at ​​425 Lafayette Street, New York, NY

Featuring the creative team behind “The Meeting,” “Assorted Fruit” is a new and monthly variety show led by host Justin Elizabeth Sayre and director Dusty Childers. “Assorted Fruit” aims to take a new look at queer art.

Mother Maddelynn

When: Wednesdays starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

Maddelynn Hatter is in search for New York’s next drag star performer. Hatter hosts Mother, the city’s newest drag competition with DJ UFO, every Wednesday at Hush.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.