What to do in queer NYC September 8-11

Virgo season is in full effect as the fall season begins to creep into New York City. Explore art openings, book readings, comedy shows, dance parties, and so much more.

Seth Sings Babs

When: Thursday, September 8; doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Seth Sikes returns to 54 Below with his latest diva tribute show — this time honoring the iconic Barbara Streisand. Sikes will celebrate Streisand’s enduring body of work with his seven-piece band. Get tickets via 54below.com.

Middle-Aged Queers

When: Thursday, September 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Otto’s Shrunken Head, 538 East 14th Street, New York, NY

Middle-Aged Queers, San Francisco’s queer punk supergroup, make their New York debut at Otto’s Shrunken Head. Find discounted advance tickets available at middleagedqueers.com.

Figure Drawing with Doable Guys

When: Thursday, September 8, 7 p.m.

Where: Ripley-Grier Studios, 520 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Doable Guys invites you to join them for an evening of figure drawing with some of the city’s most “doable” of male models! Tickets are available via DoableGuys.com.

Rocks in the River Book Launch with John Ollom

When: Friday, September 9, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011

John Ollom’s latest book, “Rocks in the River,” offers art therapy for anyone experiencing unwanted change in their lives. Copies of “Rocks in the River,” as well as Ollom’s other books, will be available for purchase. This event is in person and will also be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Furball Underwear Party

When: Friday, September 9, 10 p.m.

Where: Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Furball, New York’s gay furry dance group, invites you to don your best gear and join them at the Eagle NYC for an underwear party. Cash tickets available at the door.

Fag Out

When: Friday, September 9, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Fag Out, New York’s newest queer dance party, returns to C’mon Everybody with DJ Carlos Killed It. Advanced RSVP is free; $10 at the door.

Bushwig

When: Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11; starting 3 p.m.

Where: Knockdown Center, 52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY

Bushwig, New York City’s premier drag festival, returns with a weekend of non-stop music and drag. The two-day party will feature over 150 performers on multiple stages. Visit Bushwig.com for full line-up and ticket information.

HER: Carnival

When: Saturday, September 10, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Keep the Bushwig party going with HER, the official afterparty. The theme is Carnival and stars international drag superstar Pangina Heals. The night will feature acrobats, burlesque, clowns, and more. Grab tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Pheromone NYC

When: Sunday, September 11, 6 p.m.

Where: Hush, 348 West 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019

Come get a noseful at Sweat Tea, Pheromone’ monthly party for armpit fetishists. Advanced tickets, available at PheromoneNYC.com, are $10 or $15 at the door.