What to do in queer NYC June 30-July 4

Although New York City Pride weekend is in the rear-view mirror, summer is still in full swing. We’ve got plenty of activities in the days ahead, including theatre festivals, drag shows, Fourth of July festivities, and so much more. Be sure to check listings for vaccination requirements for events.

Queerly Festival

When: Thursday, June 30 – Sunday, July 3; various times

Where: The Kraine Theater, 85 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003

FRIGID New York proudly presents the 8th annual Queerly Festival — a celebration of queer theatre. Wrapping up the 2022 season are “Big Gay Love Story,” “The Musical” (Thursday, June 30 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m.), “Thank You For Coming Out” (Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m.), and “Come What May: An Evening with Lena Horné” (Sunday, July 3 at 7 p.m.). Most performances have in-person and streaming ticketing options. For more information, visit frigid.nyc.

James Gavin on George Michael

When: Thursday, June 30, 7-8 p.m.

Where: The Strand Book Store, 828 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

Music biographer James Gavin comes to the Strand to discuss his new book, “George Michael: A Life.” Along with Bongos frontman Richard Barone, Gavin will give guests a peek into the often-troubled life of the legendary pop superstar. Advanced registration is required and tickets are available at Strandbooks.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Abort the Court

When: Thursday, June 30, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014

Brita Filter is here to remind everyone that drag is political with her new show: Abort the Court. This abortion rights fundraiser will feature performances by Brita, along with Benjy Bradshaw, Sug Daniels, Ruby Dickulous, The Dragon Sisters, and more. 100% of box office proceeds will be donated. Grab tickets via Eventbrite.

Girlnation at Stonewall

When: Friday, July 1, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014

Girlnation NYC takes over the upstairs of the Stonewall on the first Friday of every month. There will be alternating DJs and burlesque dancers all night long.

Butts on the Run

When: Through Saturday, July 2

Where: Pencil Factory, 61 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Homocats present “Butts On the Run,” a new group art show featuring eight local artists — including Kyle Anderson, James Falciano, Zach Grear, Jason Haaf, Robert Hickerson, J. Morrison, Dan Romer, and Savannah Spirit — working in a wide range of playful, upbeat mediums. Show runs through Saturday, July 2. Check out Homocats.com for more details.

United States of Britney

When: Saturday, July 2, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206

Instead of celebrating America… celebrate Britney Spears! Boyish, Bright Light, and Rocket will be spinning hits from America’s sweetheart all night long; Magenta, Brie Bordeaux, and Bobby Lemaire will also be performing. Get tickets via SeeTickets.com.

Let Liberty Rock

When: Sunday, July 3, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Rockbar NYC, 185 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014

Don’t be an American Idiot; rock out at Rockbar. DJ Bobby Duron will be spinning your favorite rock & roll tracks all evening long. There will be no cover.

Independence Day Battle Hymn

When: Sunday, July 3, 10 p.m.

Where: Rumi, 229 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001

The nightlife sorceress Ladyfag rings in Independence Day weekend with Battle Hymn, the all-night dance party featuring DJ sets from Carry Nation and Hex Hector. Tickets via RA.co

4th of July on Coney Island

When: Monday, July 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Nathan’s Famous, 1310 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Trek out to the farthest reaches of Brooklyn for an all-day adventure at Coney Island. Start with the infamous Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at the restaurant’s flagship location on 1310 Surf Avenue. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with the women’s hot dog eating contest, with the men’s competition starting at 12:30 p.m. Once you’ve had your fill, spend the afternoon lounging on the beach and riding the Wonder Wheel.

Coney Island Day Party

When: Monday, July 4, 3 p.m.-midnight

Where: Coney Art Walls, 3050 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Keep the Coney Island vibes going and enjoy live music at the Independence Day Party at the Coney Art Walls, where Grammy-nominated Meek Mill will be performing live. Finish off the evening with an up-close view of the infamous Coney Island fireworks show. Tickets available via TheDayParty.com.

YES! Summer of Love

When: Monday, July 4, 3-11:45 p.m.

Where: House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237

House of Yes invites you to celebrate America with all-day festivities, including dancing, BBQ, interactive art and more. Cap off the evening with a waterfront view of the 4th of July fireworks show. This is an all ages event, and tickets are available via Dice.fm.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.