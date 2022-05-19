What to Do in Queer NYC May 19-22

Stay occupied in the days ahead with readings, comedy shows, drag performances, film festivals, and more. Please note that some venues require attendees to show proof of vaccination.

Legendary Watch Party

When: Thursday, May 19, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Community Pride Center Bed-Stuy, 1360 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, New York 11216

Brooklyn Community Pride Center and members of House of Yohji Yamamoto are leading a Legendary Season 3 Watch Party at Brooklyn Community Pride Center’s Bed-Stuy location.

Sarah Schulman’s “Let The Record Show”

When: Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Theatre 80 St Marks, 80 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10003

Celebrate the paperback release of “Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP” with author Sarah Schulman and journalist/talk radio host Michelangelo Signorile. Signed copies of the book will be available at the event. Tickets via Eventbrite.

HUMP! Film Festival 2022

When: Thursday, May 19 and Friday, May 20; screenings at 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Where: House of X, 215 Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002

Sex advice columnist Dan Savage curates a festival, HUMP!, which offers a wide variety of short erotic films. Grab tickets via Eventbrite.

Kween Komedy

When: Friday, May 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Pete’s Candy Store at 709 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY

Head out to Williamsburg for a night of very gay comedy featuring sets by Tessa Skara, Danny Suggs, David Perez, Jonathan Thomas, and Winn LaRue.

A Night of Mayhem in LIC

When: Friday, May 20, 8 p.m.

Where: The VEGOIST @ No5, 35-43 37th Street, Queens, NY 11101

Cynthia Russo and LasReinasNYC present the grand opening of Tempted, a new party for lesbian, queer, trans, and non-binary people. Expect outdoor and indoor dancing, as well as beats by DJs Lena and Nikki Lions. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Twisted Bear

When: Saturday, May 21, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11206

London’s biggest bear party hops across the pond to Brooklyn for the hottest, rough and tough party. Strap on your harness and hottest gear and come out for a night not to be missed. Tickets via 3DollarBillBK.com.

PFLAG’s Annual Parent Day Celebration

When: Sunday, May 22, 2 p.m.

Where: Virtual Event

PFLAG Parent Day is an annual event to honor and celebrate all people who lead with love for LGBTQ+ youth: from parents to step-parents, guardians to grandparents, teachers to nurses, and chosen families. Special celebrity appearances and performances will be announced. Visit PFLAG.org/ParentDay to RSVP and donate.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.