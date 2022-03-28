New York City

Trans Visibility Takes Center Stage at Marsha P. Johnson State Park

Heavenly Michele aka La Venenosa Lady Venom.
The Houses of Jax and Xsta hosted an afternoon of entertainment at Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn on March 27 ahead of Transgender Day of Visibility.

The event, which kicked off at noon and continued throughout the afternoon, featured music, performances, speeches, and booths. The park is perched on the East River waterfront in Williamsburg.

The slate of on-stage performers included Heavenly Michele aka La Venenosa Lady Venom and Egyptt LaBeija — and there were also poetry readings.

A representative from the Office of Governor Kathy Hochul was also on hand to recognize the event’s organizers, Christa Jagnanan and Nikki Jax, for their work. The event was led in part by the Brooklyn Ghost Project, a non-profit organization working to support trans and non-binary communities in New York City.

See some photos below:

Egyptt LaBeija draws in the crowd.Adrian Childress
Jestina Weems, author of children’s book “Michael and Ralph,” with Kim Watson-Benjamin, the LGBTQ coordinator for Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.Adrian Childress
Ness Star holds the Trans Flag.Adrian Childress
Getting ready under the tent.Adrian Childress
Danny Gucci with the mic.Adrian Childress
Mother Latravious Collins, one of the founders of the Brooklyn Ghost Project, reads a poem.Adrian Childress

