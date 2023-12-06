New York City

Stonewall Inn honors LGBTQ leaders

Gender Cool Project honorees take the stage.
Donna Aceto

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which is the charitable arm of the Stonewall Inn, honored a group of LGBTQ leaders at an awards gala on Dec. 4.

The event, dubbed The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala, featured a slate of notable honorees: “Pose” star Dominique Jackson, Dr. Frank Mugisha, the Gender Cool Project, Patrik Gallineaux, and Amber Hikes. All of those leaders were honored for continuing what The Stonewall Inn calls a “legacy of activism.”

US Olympian and FIFA World Cup winner Ali Krieger made a special appearance, while performers included the Lady Bunny, Dragon Sisters, Jackie Beat, Dana Goldberg, Yuhua Hamasaki, Jeff Hiller, Ian Paget, Nico Tortorella, Murray Hill, and Lorna Luft. Another performer, Peppermint, served as the evening’s host.

The live auction featured a pre-renovation Stonewall brick — they save 100 of them — which went for $8,000.

See some photos below:

Judith Kasen Windsor, Matthew McMorrow, and Dr. Bill Kapfer.
Brigid McGinn and Chauncey Dandridge.
Lady Bunny.
The Dragon Sisters entertain the crowd.
Presenter and board member Lorna Luft and awardee Dr. Frank Mugisha, who hails from Uganda.
Out comic and auctioneer Dana Goldberg and Stonewall Inn co-owner Kurt Kelley.
Awardee Amber Hikes, who is the deputy executive director for strategy and culture at the ACLU.
"Pose" star Dominique Jackson.
Emcee Peppermint closes the show with a song.
Emcee Peppermint closes the show with a song.

