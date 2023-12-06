Stonewall Inn honors LGBTQ leaders

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which is the charitable arm of the Stonewall Inn, honored a group of LGBTQ leaders at an awards gala on Dec. 4.

The event, dubbed The Stonewall Inn Brick Awards Gala, featured a slate of notable honorees: “Pose” star Dominique Jackson, Dr. Frank Mugisha, the Gender Cool Project, Patrik Gallineaux, and Amber Hikes. All of those leaders were honored for continuing what The Stonewall Inn calls a “legacy of activism.”

US Olympian and FIFA World Cup winner Ali Krieger made a special appearance, while performers included the Lady Bunny, Dragon Sisters, Jackie Beat, Dana Goldberg, Yuhua Hamasaki, Jeff Hiller, Ian Paget, Nico Tortorella, Murray Hill, and Lorna Luft. Another performer, Peppermint, served as the evening’s host.

The live auction featured a pre-renovation Stonewall brick — they save 100 of them — which went for $8,000.

See some photos below: