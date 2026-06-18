Stonewall Community Foundation’s gala raises $550k to help fund LGBTQ causes

The Stonewall Community Foundation, a New York City-based organization which raises money and funds LGBTQ initiatives, honored several leaders and brought in more than $500,000 at its annual Vision Awards gala on June 11.

The organization’s awards event was held at Tribeca Rooftop, where queer comedian James Tom served as emcee and the Iconic International House of Miyake-Mugler delivered special performances.

The honorees at the Vision Awards were Cristina Herrera, founder of Translatinx Network; Amida Care, a non-profit community health plan; Allan Baum, the outgoing executive producer of the Pines Party; and Ralph Lauren.

“The Vision Awards celebrate the people and organizations who refuse to stand still in the face of injustice,” Elisa Crespo, the Stonewall Community Foundation’s executive director, said in a written statement. “Their courage, creativity, and commitment to community remind us what is possible when we invest in one another and work collectively toward a more equitable future.”

In the end, the Stonewall Community Foundation brought in its biggest haul yet — $560,000 — to further support the organization’s efforts to distribute grants spanning across LGBTQ health and wellness, racial justice, housing security, leadership development, and more, the organization said. Last year, the Stonewall Community Foundation steered grants to more than 150 community-based organizations, ultimately distributing more than $1 million throughout the year.

Some photos from the event are below: