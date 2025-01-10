Read the paper online: Gay City News – January 9

This week’s edition of Gay City News covers stories encompassing local news, politics, sports, film, music, and more. Read the digital edition of the newspaper here.

Here are some of the top stories:

Marriage equality champions Bonauto, Wolfson receive Presidential Citizens Medal

President Joe Biden on Jan. 2 awarded 20 recipients with the Presidential Citizens Medal, including longtime attorney Mary L. Bonauto of GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD) and Freedom to Marry founder Evan Wolfson. READ MORE

In hateful speech, Trump commits to anti-trans executive orders

Following through on his campaign pledges, President-elect Donald Trump is vowing to take immediate action against transgender and non-binary Americans upon taking office on Jan. 20. During an hour-plus-long speech at AmericaFest, a political festival for conservatives produced by Turning Point, the president-elect said he would “stop the transgender lunacy.” READ MORE

Syracuse judge under investigation for allegedly refusing to marry same-sex couple

A judge accused of refusing to perform a same-sex marriage ceremony in Syracuse last month is recusing herself from certain cases because she is under investigation by the Onondaga District Attorney’s Office, according to Syracuse.com. READ MORE

A Syria for everybody: Gay Syrian in exile reflects on the changes in his home country

In a recent Zoom from his home in Berlin, Mahmoud Hassino, an award winning journalist and LGBTQ+ rights activist, discussed recent turn of events in his home country of Syria; his work with refugees and migrants with disabilities in Germany; and the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in Syria. READ MORE

Ed Sedarbaum, ‘grandfather’ of Queens LGBTQ movement, dies at 78

Ed Sedarbaum, who founded a gay activist group in Queens, led LGBTQ groups in Westchester and the Berkshires, and was a leader in the fight against hate crimes, died on Nov. 20, 2024 in Williamstown Massachusetts. He was 78 and pre-deceased in 2019 by his beloved longtime partner and husband, renowned gay cartoonist Howard Cruse. READ MORE

Safe at home: Softball league builds camaraderie on and off the field at Prospect Park

Our cover story focuses on the Prospect Park Women’s Softball League, which formed in 1981 and is open to anyone who is at least 18 years of age and identifies as a woman, trans, or non-binary. Many, but not all, of the players are members of the LGBTQ community, and above all else, the league serves as an inclusive space for individuals to play sports together and connect with new people. READ MORE

January LGBTQ music: Ethel Cain and Lambrini Girls

As 2025 begins, Gay City News reviews the latest albums from trans singer/songwriter Ethel Cain and queer punk band Lambrini Girls. READ MORE