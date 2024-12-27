In hateful speech, Trump commits to anti-trans executive orders

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Following through on his campaign pledges, President-elect Donald Trump is vowing to take immediate action against transgender and non-binary Americans upon taking office on Jan. 20.

During an hour-plus-long speech at AmericaFest, a political festival for conservatives produced by Turning Point, the president-elect said he would “stop the transgender lunacy.”

“And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools, and we will keep men out of women’s sports,” Trump said during the Dec. 22 speech.

The executive actions would pick up where Trump left off during his first term when he barred transgender troops from the military and rescinded Obama-era guidance for LGBTQ students, among other actions. The Biden administration swiftly took action to reverse the ban on trans troops.

Trump’s second term is coinciding with a wave of anti-trans legislation in many states — and many fear he will go even further than he did in his first term to target the community.

“Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump said during the speech.

The weeks leading up to Trump’s return have featured multiple setbacks for trans Americans. President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act, which had a provision barring coverage of gender-affirming care for children of service members. And, in anticipation of Trump’s return to the White House, the Biden administration’s Department of Education withdrew a proposed rule aiming to protect transgender athletes by barring schools from denying student-athletes the right to participate in sports in accordance with their gender identity. The move is considered by some to be a preventative measure to stop the incoming administration from using the same rules to implement their own agenda.