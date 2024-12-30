New Year’s Eve co-hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen returning for eighth year

Anderson Cooper (left) and Andy Cohen (right) will usher in 2025 from Times Square.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are reuniting in Times Square to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast for an eighth consecutive year.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on the east coast, Cohen and Cooper will spend the final hours of the year rotating through several celebrity guests — as well as live performances — including Diplo, 50 Cent, Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Lil Jon and Patti LaBelle, according to CNN.

Roy Wood Jr., Mickey Guyton, Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe, Adam Devine, Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black are also expected on the “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” broadcast. There could also be some surprise guests on the show.

The broadcast typically offers a much lighter mood than usual — but it also has a flair for the dramatic. Cooper is known for giggling his way through the night, while Cohen has found himself embroiled in controversy at times — including when he once said Ryan Seacrest and “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” were “a group of losers.”

CNN will also spotlight other locations where people are celebrating the new year, including Key West, Florida, Prescott Arizona, and more.

“New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” will air on CNN and is available for streaming on Max and CNN.com.

OTHER NEW YEAR’S EVE BROADCASTS

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ryan Seacrest is hosting the 54th annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. It will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The show will feature performances around the country, including by Alanis Morissette, Blake Shelton, and Luis Fonsi. Special guests will include Reneé Rapp, Dasha, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! starring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Ernest, HARDY, Kesha, Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield, and T-Pain.

Carrie Underwood will be in the spotlight just before midnight on the east coast with a live performance in Times Square. Seacrest will count down to the midnight ball drop next to Rita Ora in Times Square, while Dayanara Torres returns as co-host in Puerto Rico.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

CBS will be live from Nashville for a five-hour countdown celebration with hosts Keith Urban and Rachel Smith. The broadcast will feature performers such as Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top and Lainey Wilson. Subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime can stream the show live through their local CBS affiliate.

A Toast to 2024! and The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special

NBC begins the New Year’s Eve festivities at 9 p.m. with a two-hour show called “A Toast to 2024!” led by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. The show will focus on reviewing highlights from 2024. Following that show will be “The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special,” which is slated to air at 11:30 p.m. The show will reflect on some Seth Meyers’ “Day Drinking” segments from the last year.