‘Thank You For Coming Out’ podcast paves the way for new TYFCO Collective

Dubbs Weinblatt, the host of “Thank You For Coming Out,” a Gay City News podcast, is now embarking on another initiative called TYFCO Collective.

For years, Dubbs Weinblatt has extracted fascinating personal stories from LGBTQ folks — and some allies! — who have joined their Gay City News podcast, “Thank You For Coming Out,” which highlights individuals’ journeys and, in Weinblatt’s words, showcases “the magic of how our stories intertwine.”

Weinblatt’s podcast was borne out of an improv show by the same name, and over the years, “Thank You For Coming Out” has amassed an impressive roster of guests and an archive of stories that embody the diverse queer landscape and remind each and every one of us about the power and impact of coming out.

Weinblatt is now harnessing the energy of “Thank You For Coming Out” to launch a new initiative called TYFCO Collective, which consists of storytellers, educators, speakers, authors, innovators, and performers who have even more to offer beyond what they have said on the podcast itself. Members of the collective will be available to be hired for keynotes, panels, coaching, workshops, and other opportunities to help businesses or organizations reach their respective goals. The collective is guided by what Weinblatt describes as the “three Bs” — be honest, be authentic, be yourself.

The TYFCO Collective will formally kick off with a free launch event (attendees are asked to register) beginning at 7 p.m. on April 11 at The LGBT Community Center at 208 W. 13th St., where folks can mingle with speakers and stay for a curated program to hear about the new initiative.

In recent years, many people have approached Weinblatt to ask if they knew someone who could host their event or run their workshop at their respective company or organization. Those questions led Weinblatt to think beyond the podcast and consider how the spirit of “Thank You For Coming Out” could be activated for a bigger purpose.

Part of the thought process behind TYFCO Collective was to create a safe space for queer people to collaborate and be resourceful, which has only grown more important and necessary in an increasingly toxic and transphobic political environment. The political realm has become further inflamed in the wake of President Donald Trump’s victory last November, which was followed by multiple executive orders seeking to erase and attack trans and non-binary Americans in the military, healthcare, sports, and many more areas of life.

The collective also serves to fill the gaps of diversity, equity, and inclusion at a time when those efforts have faced widespread backlash, imperiling years of progress and erasing history.

“The more that we are able to show up as our true authentic selves in any capacity, the more we are in spaces of belonging, and in my opinion, that’s what we need the most right now — spaces where people can be themselves and take a breath,” Weinblatt said in a recent interview with Gay City News.

“The world is going to world, the country is going to country, and we’re all doing what we can to slow it down and stop disaster from happening,” Weinblatt added. “Every once in awhile, we need a break, rest, and restore… If not, we have armor on, and that’s not a healthy way to move through the world.”

The April 11 launch event will feature 10 speakers, including Abdi Nazemian, David Blasher, Tawny Lara, Miles Borrero, Lauren Patten, Geoffrey Kidwell, Ean Ashford, Melissa Shaw, Bobby Hankinson, and Weinblatt. Attendees can network with speakers from 7 to 7:30, followed by an hour-long program from 7:30 to 8:30. The event will conclude with another networking session from 8:30 to 9.

Just about every member of the collective has something unique to offer. In a post on Instagram, Weinblatt acknowledged that there are few limits to the collective’s offerings, saying it “will work with you to enhance the experience by creating resources and other educational opportunities that build upon the foundation set by our speaker, making lasting and impactful change.”

“We all do such different things, so it’s a really cool opportunity to meet a wide array of different experts,” Weinblatt explained.

One member of the collective, for example, is Jeffrey Marsh, a social media personality and author whose videos have gone viral on multiple platforms. Weinblatt said some significant themes in Marsh’s work involve embracing oneself, mental health, and belonging, so Weinblatt secured Marsh a speaking engagement at a gala to talk about those topics.

Among other members include Nazemian, a Lambda Literary Award-winning Iranian-American author who combines LGBTQ identity with Iranian identity and weaves in themes of self-acceptance and family acceptance, and Carmen LoBue, an African-American and Filipino filmmaker, actor, and storyteller who is “constantly working and advocating to build coalition between communities” and is “mentoring folks and giving their time as much as possible to advocate and teach,” Weinblatt said.

The decision to hold the launch event at the LGBT Center was not made lightly by Weinblatt, who acknowledged that it would be in the same space as where the late activist Larry Kramer delivered a now-famous 1987 speech that led to the formation of ACT UP. Weinblatt also appreciates The Center’s Keith Haring bathroom, where the walls grace the late artist’s 1989 mural, known as “Once Upon A Time.”

“The opportunity to be in with so much queer history, to come learn about and support a queer collective, is really impactful and powerful,” Weinblatt said.

Click here to register for the launch event.