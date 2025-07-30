PHOTOS: Ellie, New York Liberty bring the energy for Pride Night

Liberty fans stand together during the team’s Pride Night game on July 25 at Barclays Center.

The New York Liberty ignited the crowd for Pride night on July 25 at the Barclays Center, where more than 17,000 fans witnessed the defending WNBA champions handily defeat the Phoenix Mercury, 89-76.

The Pride night festivities included a Lady Gaga-inspired performance led by the Liberty’s famed mascot, Ellie the Elephant, with an assist from choreographer Arturo Lyons. The victory represented the fifth straight win for the Eastern Conference-leading Liberty.

The evening also featured an on-court ceremony with GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who recognized the team for its commitment to LGBTQ inclusion. Ellis presented Liberty president Keia Clarke with the Special Recognition Trophy, which the team earned earlier this year during the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

For some fans, the fun started before they even arrived to the Barclays Center. Dave’s Lesbian Bar, which hosts pop-up bar events, held a three-hour Pride Night pregame pizza party at Fini Pizza.

The Pride Night event represented the latest example of the team’s popularity among queer fans. At the team’s championship parade last October, attendees held signs reading messages such as “Dykes love the Liberty” and “My wedding is in 2 days. Thank you for the best gift ever.”

See some photos of the night below: