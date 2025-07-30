Sports

PHOTOS: Ellie, New York Liberty bring the energy for Pride Night

Five Liberty fans stand together in front of a Rainbow Flag with a New York Liberty logo.
Liberty fans stand together during the team’s Pride Night game on July 25 at Barclays Center.
The New York Liberty ignited the crowd for Pride night on July 25 at the Barclays Center, where more than 17,000 fans witnessed the defending WNBA champions handily defeat the Phoenix Mercury, 89-76.

The Pride night festivities included a Lady Gaga-inspired performance led by the Liberty’s famed mascot, Ellie the Elephant, with an assist from choreographer Arturo Lyons. The victory represented the fifth straight win for the Eastern Conference-leading Liberty.

The evening also featured an on-court ceremony with GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who recognized the team for its commitment to LGBTQ inclusion. Ellis presented Liberty president Keia Clarke with the Special Recognition Trophy, which the team earned earlier this year during the 36th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

For some fans, the fun started before they even arrived to the Barclays Center. Dave’s Lesbian Bar, which hosts pop-up bar events, held a three-hour Pride Night pregame pizza party at Fini Pizza.

The Pride Night event represented the latest example of the team’s popularity among queer fans. At the team’s championship parade last October, attendees held signs reading messages such as “Dykes love the Liberty” and “My wedding is in 2 days. Thank you for the best gift ever.”

See some photos of the night below:

Two people stand in front of a window with a sign advertising Dave's Lesbian Bar.
Dave’s Lesbian Bar’s pre-game pizza party.Donna Aceto
Pig Milk performs during Dave's Lesbian Bar's party.
Pig Milk performs during Dave’s Lesbian Bar’s pre-game party.Donna Aceto
From left, Queens Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, a co-chair of the Council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus, enjoys Pride night festivities with friends.
From left, Queens Councilmember Tiffany Cabán, a co-chair of the Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus, enjoys Pride night festivities with friends.Donna Aceto
It wouldn't be Pride night without some rainbow fans!
It wouldn’t be Pride night without some rainbow fans!Donna Aceto
An information board details the role of lesbians in Liberty history.
An information board details the role of lesbians in Liberty history.Donna Aceto
The goal: An all-Liberty household!
Aiming for an all-Liberty household!Donna Aceto
Jonquel Jones, who was the 2021 WNBA MVP and the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP, shoots a free throw.
Jonquel Jones, an out Liberty player who was the 2021 WNBA MVP and the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP, shoots a free throw.Donna Aceto
Ellie shines in the spotlight during the halftime show.
Ellie shines in the spotlight during the halftime show.Donna Aceto
The Statue of Liberty times two!
The Statue of Liberty times two!Donna Aceto
A big crowd of fans in the stadium at Barclays Center for Pride Night.
The Liberty faithful pack the house for Pride Night.Donna Aceto
Racing tricycles on the court.
Racing tricycles on the court.Donna Aceto

