National Trans Visibility March events scheduled in NYC

A week-long slate of events will be held this month for the National Trans Visibility March, which aims to advocate for and empower the transgender and non-binary community. The march and rally will be held on Oct. 21 outside the historic Stonewall Inn.

“By banding together for this significant cause, we will reclaim our time and our community to shape a future that is welcoming to all,” organizers noted in a press release.

Destination Tomorrow, an LGBTQ community center in the Bronx, is a sponsor of the event and will host some of the events.

Here’s a preview of what to expect:

National Trans Visibility March opening ceremony

The festivities will begin on Oct. 16 when Destination Tomorrow and New York-based strategy directors will host the opening ceremony. Organizers are encouraging transgender and gender non-conforming individuals attending the event to “reclaim their time and change the narrative surrounding transgender lives.”

Date: Monday Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Address: Destination Tomorrow – 452 East 149th Street, 3rd Floor, Bronx, NY

TD Bank Trans Action Night

TD Bank will lead discussions centered around financial empowerment, healthcare and career development.

Date: Tuesday Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Address: Online

Our Voice, Our Vote

National Trans Visibility March will team up with the nonprofit Rock The Vote to give voice to the trans and nonbinary community and discuss how to defeat anti-trans legislation on the local level and nationally.

Date: Wednesday Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Address: Destination Tomorrow – 452 East 149th Street, 3rd Floor, Bronx, NY

NTVM Empowerment Service/Faith Summit

The fifth annual National Trans Visibility March service will be a “testament to our dedication to this cause, and it serves as a reminder of the power of faith in action,” said Adriene Thorne, the senior minister at Riverside Church. “We look forward to standing alongside our trans and non-binary siblings, allies, and co-conspirators as we collectively work towards a more compassionate and equitable world.”

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.

Address: The Riverside Church (Main Sanctuary) 490 Riverside Dr., New York, NY

Torch Awards

The fifth annual Torch Awards will honor activists and leaders in the trans community from across the country. It begins at 5 p.m. with a red carpet introduction. The awards are free but seats are limited. It will also be streamed online.

Date: Friday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.

Address: TD Bank One Vanderbilt Offices 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 21st Floor, New York, NY

2023 National Trans Visibility March and Rally

The rally and march kicks off with speakers outside the historic Stonewall Inn, before heading down Christopher Street to Heritage of Pride’s headquarters, and finishing off with a celebration at Chelsea Piers.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 12 p.m.

Address: Stonewall Inn 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Find out more about the 2023 National Trans Visibility March on the organization’s website.