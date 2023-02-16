Manhattan church hosts lively Trans Day of Love event

Community members gathered for a lively Trans Day of Love event on February 15 at Judson Memorial Church in Manhattan.

The event was produced by activists Qween Jean and Gia Love and featured speeches, performances, food, and more. Qween Jean became known for spearheading a weekly “Stonewall Protests” demonstration in 2020 and 2021 during which folks would gather to stand up for trans rights and injustice.

The food at the event was donated by Okra Project, Pixie Scout, Fig NYC, and other volunteers. There were also raffle prizes.

See pictures of the event below: