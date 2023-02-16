Events

Manhattan church hosts lively Trans Day of Love event

Audience members react during the Trans Day of Love event.
Adrian Childress

Community members gathered for a lively Trans Day of Love event on February 15 at Judson Memorial Church in Manhattan.

The event was produced by activists Qween Jean and Gia Love and featured speeches, performances, food, and more. Qween Jean became known for spearheading a weekly “Stonewall Protests” demonstration in 2020 and 2021 during which folks would gather to stand up for trans rights and injustice.

The food at the event was donated by Okra Project, Pixie Scout, Fig NYC, and other volunteers. There were also raffle prizes.

See pictures of the event below:

Qween Jean and Gia Love with microphones.
Qween Jean and Gia Love command the stage.Adrian Childress
Members of the audience sat at tables along the perimeter of the church.
Members of the audience sat at tables along the perimeter of the church.Adrian Childress
Jasmin Van Wales performs.
Jasmin Van Wales performs.Adrian Childress
There were plenty of food options for attendees.
Every Wednesday, food is donated to be served.Adrian Childress

