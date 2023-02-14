New York City

Photos: Lunar New Year for All contingent barrels through Chinatown

The Lunar New Year for All contingent marches through Chinatown on February 12.
Adrian Childress

A sprawling LGBTQ contingent joined the 25th annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival in Chinatown on February 12 as marchers and participants celebrated the year of the rabbit. 

The Lunar New Year for All contingent featured dozens of individuals from multiple groups who hoisted Trans Flags, Rainbow Flags, and LGBTQ-inclusive signs up in the air and celebrated inclusivity. One of the leading banners on display at the event read, “Wishing You a Happy New Year from Your Asian LGBTQ Family and Friends.” Another sign stated, “I am an Asian queer and I respect my family.” One sign featured a picture of rabbit surrounded by the words “queer,” “trans,” “Asian,” and “proud.”

The parade started at Mott Street and Hester Street and continued along Canal Street to Chatham Square, then to the Manhattan Bridge before ending at Eldridge and Forsyth Streets.

See some photos below:

The crowd at the Lunar New Year Parade.
The Lunar New Year for All contingent was particularly large this year.Adrian Childress
A sea of signs with LGBTQ-inclusive messages wave through the air.
A sea of signs with LGBTQ-inclusive messages wave through the air.Adrian Childress
Rohan Zhou-Lee of Blasian March.
Rohan Zhou-Lee of Blasian March.Adrian Childress
Lunar New Year Parade
Marchers brought colorful signs highlighting intersectional inclusivity.Adrian Childress

