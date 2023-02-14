Photos: Lunar New Year for All contingent barrels through Chinatown

A sprawling LGBTQ contingent joined the 25th annual Chinese New Year Parade and Festival in Chinatown on February 12 as marchers and participants celebrated the year of the rabbit.

The Lunar New Year for All contingent featured dozens of individuals from multiple groups who hoisted Trans Flags, Rainbow Flags, and LGBTQ-inclusive signs up in the air and celebrated inclusivity. One of the leading banners on display at the event read, “Wishing You a Happy New Year from Your Asian LGBTQ Family and Friends.” Another sign stated, “I am an Asian queer and I respect my family.” One sign featured a picture of rabbit surrounded by the words “queer,” “trans,” “Asian,” and “proud.”

The parade started at Mott Street and Hester Street and continued along Canal Street to Chatham Square, then to the Manhattan Bridge before ending at Eldridge and Forsyth Streets.

See some photos below: