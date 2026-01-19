Knicks set to host Pride Night at Madison Square Garden Jan. 27

Pride Night is returning to Madison Square Garden on Jan. 27 when the Knicks host the Sacramento Kings.

The Pride Night game, now eight years after the team hosted its first Pride Night in 2018, will feature a special giveaway for the first 10,000 attendees, though the team has yet to disclose what the giveaway will be.

In 2024, the Knicks gave away a special Pride Night tote bag to the first 10,000 fans and featured rainbow lighting on the exterior of the arena. At last year’s Pride Night game, held on Jan. 6 against the Orlando Magic, the first 10,000 fans received a Delta fanny pack and the Knicks honored the Ali Forney Center with the Sweetwater Clifton City Spirit Award.

Across town, the Brooklyn Nets are slated to host Pride Night on Feb. 24 when the team faces the Dallas Mavericks. Last year, the Nets hosted Pride Night in April. The WNBA’s New York Liberty typically host Pride Night over the summer — last year it was July, but in 2024 it was June.

Among other New York professional sports teams, the Rangers are hosting Pride Night on March 16, followed by the Islanders on March 26. The New York Red Bulls, which recently announced 2026 themed nights, will host Pride Night on Oct. 17.