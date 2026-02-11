Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to the Stonewall National Monument on Feb. 11 in a show of support for the LGBTQ community after the federal government removed the Rainbow Flag at that site earlier in the week.

Hochul, joined by Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal just feet away from the flagpole — which now bears just an American flag — stressed that there is space on the flagpole for the Rainbow Flag, too.

“There’s a way to do it,” Hochul said during a brief visit to Christopher Park, just across the street from the Stonewall Inn. “The American Flag and the Pride Flag. It’s not controversial. Let’s just do it.”

Hochul was asked by Gay City News whether she would bring up the issue directly with President Donald Trump if the federal government refuses to restore the flag.

“I just want to appeal to the president to say this is not necessary,” Hochul told Gay City News. “There’s a lot of people who are hurt by this move. And we’re better than that. This country and this state are better than that. I think it’s time we start recognizing that we should stand up for those who may not have a voice, but are deeply hurt by what is happening.”

Hochul described the flag’s removal as “hurtful” and acknowledged the LGBTQ community has been “discriminated against and oppressed for much of its history.”

“Sometimes, the flag means a lot to a community,” Hochul said. “The Pride Flag has meant a lot to all of us here in New York and to those who come around the world to see this place.”

Hochul’s visit to the area came two days after Gay City News first reported that the federal government removed the flag from the flagpole at the monument. The National Park Service told Gay City News at the time that “government-wide guidance” stated that “only the US flag and other congressionally or departmentally authorized flags are flown on NPS-managed flagpoles, with limited exceptions.”

The Trump administration’s move sparked outrage from elected officials at the local and national level, from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to city lawmakers.

Hoylman-Sigal is among a group of lawmakers who are planning to raise a Rainbow Flag at the flagpole at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

“Our history was made here on this sacred ground,” Hoylman-Sigal said, pointing to the ground beneath him. “To think that our Pride Flag would be removed suggests that our history isn’t important or should be erased. It’s trans history. It’s LGBTQ history. It’s American history, and that’s what this is all about.”

Prior to visiting the Stonewall National Monument, Hochul and Hoylman-Sigal stopped by the Stonewall Inn.