GMHC honors André De Shields with Howard Ashman award

Andre De Shields accepts an award and offers wisdom on racism, activism, and becoming an entertainment Icon.
Donna Aceto

Broadway performers gathered at Joe’s Pub on February 6 for a special evening of recognition as GMHC bestowed the Howard Ashman award to Broadway star and activist André De Shields. The evening brought out a sea of Tony and Grammy winners, along with other fabulous entertainers.

De Shields won the 2019 Tony Award for his featured role in “Hadestown.” He is also well known for playing the title role in the 1975 production of “The Wiz” and for performing in the 1988 production of “Ain’t Misbehavin'” — which featured the music of Fats Waller.

The audience was as enthralled as on Broadway. The band was led by musical director Kyle Branzel on piano with Elena Bonomo on drums and Joe Wallace on bass.

John Mallow, who is a member of GMHC’s board of directors, welcomed and thanked the crowd, while Claybourne Elder read a touching message from the late songwriter Howard Ashman’s life partner, Bill Lauch. He recounted the story of his Ashman’s personal anthem about dark days of AIDS, “Sheridan Square,” and performed it beautifully. John-Andrew Morrison performed a mashup from Aladdin and Ain’t Misbehavin’.  Video messages were sent by Bette Midler and Kimberly Marable.

Tiffany Renee Thompson, Khadjia Sankoh, and D’Kayla Unique Whitley reprise their song and roles, “Tiffany, Chiffon and Ronette,” from the revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors.Donna Aceto
Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner Marc Shaiman
Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner Marc Shaiman serenades his longtime friend, André De Shields, with a personalized song just for him.Donna Aceto
John Edwards, from MJ the Musical, smokes his faux joint.
John Edwards, from MJ the Musical, smokes his faux joint performing Fats Waller’s “The Vipers Drag.”Donna Aceto
Singer songwriter Crystal Monee Hall did a mashup of Hades Town’s “All I’ve Ever Known” with the Little Mermaid’s “Kiss the Girl”Donna Aceto
J Harrison Ghee of Marc Shaiman’s "Some Like it Hot" gets a kick from performing “I Wanna Be Like You."
J Harrison Ghee of Marc Shaiman’s “Some Like it Hot” gets a kick from performing “I Wanna Be Like You.”Donna Aceto
Javier Munoz presents the 2023 Howard Ashman Award to Andre De Shields.
Hamilton star and GMHC board member Javier Munoz presents the 2023 Howard Ashman Award to André De Shields.Donna Aceto
The entire cast.
The entire cast.Donna Aceto

