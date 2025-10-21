Gladys Wine & Books: A new space for Black queer femmes in Brooklyn

Tucked away along Brooklyn’s Malcolm X Boulevard is a cozy new bookstore that doubles as a coffee shop and, soon to be, wine lounge — and it’s called Gladys Books & Wine.

Upon entering Gladys, you are greeted by the familiar smells of fresh books and warm coffee. These cozy smells are accompanied by decor that centers Black queer culture, like a huge flag adorned with the colors and stripes of the Lesbian and Transgender Flags perched above a colorful portrait of the late Marsha P. Johnson.

And when she’s not working her second day job, you’re sure to hear the sound of owner Tiffany Dockery asking how you’re doing.

Dockery, 37, grew up in Chicago and moved to Bedford-Stuyvesant a few years ago while working a tech job at Google. Around a year ago, she left her tech job and had the opportunity to connect more with her community in Bed-Stuy. This connection inspired her to open Gladys, a safe haven for Black queer women, in an effort to give back to her community.

Since opening, many people have commented on the homey atmosphere, which Dockery attributes to her childhood in the midwest.

“I brought the experience I had in Chicago, like the use of color and wood and natural materials, into this space,” Dockery says. “What I love about Bed-Stuy is that it reminds me of all of the best parts in Chicago.”

Every aspect of the bookstore is designed to unify and uplift the Black community through personal connection. At a time where many connections form through technology, Dockery hopes that having a space like Gladys will afford people the opportunity to form something deeper, based on real conversations and experiences.

But building this inspiring shop has not come without hardships. To open Gladys, she has invested her entire life and retirement savings, while continuing to work a second job in tech to provide extra support.

Yet in the face of this adversity, Dockery remains resilient and optimistic, a trait of her grandmother, the shop’s namesake. Gladys, her late grandmother, was a young orphan who relentlessly worked to create a life for herself and her family. Whenever times get tough, whether that be in her tech job or at Gladys, Dockery remembers and honors her grandmother’s legacy.

Having the support of Black queer folks in the neighborhood is a critical factor for Dockery. When older, queer women come in and say they are proud of the shop, she realizes that her work is worthwhile.

The upstairs area is ideal for reading a book, while the downstairs features a bar. The wine lounge is not open just yet while Dockery works to obtain the liquor license, but they host events throughout the week — such as live podcast recordings, poetry readings, and featured authors — and continue to add more as they come. Dockery also says an event on Black sex workers is in the works.

Located at 306 Malcolm X Blvd., Gladys’ is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Dockery said she strongly believes that Black power comes in collective consciousness and action, and she hopes more people have the opportunity to join that collective at Gladys.

“We have to redevelop the skill of being with one another,” Dockery said. “That is how you form deep, meaningful connections.”