New York Women’s Bar leads National Coming Out Day mixer at Ginger’s

People sit near the bar at Ginger's during a National Coming Out Day mixer on Oct. 9.
Amber Sexton

Members of the New York Women’s Bar Association, a non-profit organization working to bolster women in law and assist in facilitating professional development and advancement, had a mixer at Ginger’s Bar on Oct. 9 in commemoration of National Coming Out Day.

Attendees gathered around the dimly lit indoor and outdoor spaces at the event, which was also co-hosted by Brooklyn Bar Association and Puerto Rican Bar Association.

The mixer came just days before the formal observance of National Coming Out Day, which falls on Oct. 11 and serves as an annual day of awareness and support for individuals who are or have come out.

See some photos below:

Gathering Outside at Gingers.
Gathering outside at Gingers.Amber Sexton
Mixer Attendees Playing Pool and Chatting
Attendees play pool and chat.Amber Sexton
People Chatting by the Bar
Attendees mingle near the bar.Amber Sexton
Wall of Decor at Ginger's
The wall of decor at Ginger’s.Amber Sexton

