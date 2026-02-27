FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore to serve as grand marshal at Queens Pride

FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore will be one of the grand marshals at this year’s Queens Pride Parade and Multicultural Festival, which is slated to take place June 7.

The Queens and Long Island-based New York LGBT Network, which took over leadership of Queens Pride in 2022, announced Bonsignore’s role as grand marshal in a Feb. 27 announcement, saying she reflects Queens Pride’s “longstanding tradition of honoring leaders whose work embodies courage, service, and commitment to community.”

Bonsignore became the first out individual to lead the FDNY when she was appointed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani less than two months ago, bringing decades of experience to the department. Bonsignore started with the FDNY in 1991, first serving as an EMT and later becoming a paramedic. She went on to serve as the chief of EMS Academy at Fort Trotten. In 2019, she became the first woman and first out individual to be the FDNY’s chief of EMS.

“To stand at the front of a parade fueled by love, resilience, and authenticity is a privilege,” Bonsignore told Gay City News on Feb. 27. “Let’s march!”

The New York LGBT Network did not disclose the other grand marshals.

This year’s Queens Pride Parade will move west along 37th Avenue from 89th Street to 75th Street, and the festival will be stationed at the end of the parade route on 75th-77th Streets and 37th Road. The festivities kick off at noon and conclude at 6 p.m.

The theme for this year’s edition of Queens Pride is “Unstoppable Pride,” which aims to highlight the “continued strength, visibility, and resilience of LGBTQ+ communities,” according to the New York LGBT Network.

“In a time when LGBTQ+ people continue to be targeted in schools, legislatures, and courts, our community remains unstoppable — in our love, our leadership, and our fight for justice,” said New York LGBT Network’s president and founder, David Kilmnick. “Unstoppable Pride reflects a simple truth: we are here, we are present, and we are not going anywhere.”

Marchers, community groups, vendors, and festival participants can register for Queens Pride at newqueenspride.org.