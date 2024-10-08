Elisa Crespo named executive director of Stonewall Community Foundation

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York-based Stonewall Community Foundation, which steers investments in organizations, projects, and leaders working to support the LGBTQ community, has appointed Elisa Crespo as its next executive director, according to an Oct. 8 announcement.

Crespo is joining the Stonewall Community Foundation after serving as the first full-time executive director of a statewide LGBTQ organization known as New Pride Agenda. Crespo joined New Pride Agenda in July of 2021 after previously running in a very crowded race for City Council in the Bronx’s 15th District, where she would have been the first out trans lawmaker in New York. She also worked in the Office of former Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. and interned in the City Council and for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie.

Crespo replaces Stonewall Community Foundation’s former executive director, Jarrett Lucas, who led the organization for more than a decade. During Lucas’ tenure as executive director, Stonewall Community Foundation expanded its staff, grew its grant-making output, and tripled the assets under its management, according to an appreciation post for Lucas on the organization’s website.

In a statement, Crespo said she is “filled with gratitude for the invaluable experiences and friendships I’ve gained while serving as the first executive director of the New Pride Agenda.”

“I am thrilled and excited to enter a new chapter as executive director of Stonewall Community Foundation, and harness the love and support I have felt from our community to build on Stonewall’s legacy of uplifting LGBTQ+ people and causes,” Crespo said. “I am energized by the warm welcome I have received from the board and staff, and cannot wait to blaze new pathways forward in queer philanthropy.”

At New Pride Agenda, Crespo oversaw the opening of a new drop-in and resource center earlier this year and was a strong advocate for the successful movement to implement the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund, a state-based initiative named after a beloved trans leader in Queens who passed away in 2020 due to COVID. The fund, which was modeled after a similar program in California, has allocated resources to organizations serving trans and non-binary folks, addressing a key goal of advocates who emphasized that trans-led organizations did not receive their fair share of funding.

Crespo has also appeared at community events during timely moments, including last year when she spoke at a vigil in southern Brooklyn in the aftermath of the death of O’Shae Sibley, an out gay man who was stabbed to death in an apparent act of anti-gay hate, and earlier this year when she delivered remarks at a community board meeting to denounce a resolution barring trans student-athletes.

For now, Kei Williams will become the interim executive director of New Pride Agenda after formerly spearheading initiatives such as the organization’s public health ambassador program, according to a press release distributed by New Pride Agenda. In a statement, Williams praised Crespo and welcomed the new opportunity.

“It is an honor to accept this role as a Black queer New Yorker,” Williams said. “I look forward to continuing to build off of our successes and lead our team with a steadfast commitment to liberation, freedom, and care.”

In a related announcement, Stonewall Community Foundation also announced revealed the appointment of Mira Patel as board president. Patel has been part of the foundation’s board since 2021, serving as treasurer.

“I embrace this role with deep enthusiasm and optimism in Stonewall’s ability to catalyze progress, solidarity, and joy for our community at this critical time,” Patel said. “This organization has long been at the forefront of advancing equity and opportunity for the LGBTQ+ movement, and I look forward to working alongside Elisa and my fellow board members to continue driving meaningful, lasting impact.”

Specializing in funding LGBTQ causes, Stonewall Community Foundation has backed more than 700 organizations over more than three decades. The organization also offers free consulting and training for leaders of non-profit organizations.

Stonewall Community Foundation reported revenue growth in 2019, 2020, and 2021 — including more than $5 million in revenue in 2021 — before reporting $1.76 million in revenue in 2022, which was the lowest since 2018.