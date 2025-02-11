Members of Caribbean Equality Project, seen here at the Phagwah Parade in 2023, are leading a “Black Future Tings” event on Feb. 22.

The Caribbean Equality Project, an organization supporting Afro and Indo-Caribbean LGBTQ+ immigrants in New York City, is hosting an event called “Black Future Tings: Honoring Black Queer Excellence” on Feb. 22 in observance of Black History Month.

The organization’s fourth annual event, which will take place at 1561 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn, will unite community members and activists for an evening of art, conversation, and celebration of strength and power in the Black queer community.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the events include storytelling, performances, panel discussions, and art. The event concludes at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Honoring Black Queer Excellence.” In conjunction with Caribbean Equality Project’s Trans Justice Unit, the event’s theme aims to highlight uplifting stories of joy, struggle, and transformation.

On-site HIV testing will be provided by HEAT, or the Health and Education Alternatives for Teens (HEAT) Program, which is part of the SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University community and offers comprehensive healthcare and support services to HIV+ and at-risk youth aged between 13 and 29.

Individuals seeking to attend can register at caribbeanequalityproject.harnessgiving.org. There is no cost of admission, but attendees who secure tickets can donate to an emergency relief fund supporting LGBTQ+ immigrants and asylum seekers experiencing economic hardship.