Brooklyn Ghost Project hosts Juneteenth event at Restoration Plaza

The Brooklyn Ghost Project hosted a Juneteenth Black Gender Diversity Cookout on June 20th at Restoration Plaza in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

The event sought to create an environment where folks could commemorate the holiday in a safe space. The afternoon brought performers, stages, dancing, and more. There were also tables hosting several organizations, such as Housing Works, which provides services to individuals living with HIV/AIDS or experiencing homelessness.

The Brooklyn Ghost Project is a non-profit dedicated to supporting trans and non-binary people of color in New York City. The group often hosts gatherings through the Brooklyn Community Pride Center and leads volunteer assistance efforts.