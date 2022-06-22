New York City

Brooklyn Ghost Project hosts Juneteenth event at Restoration Plaza

The Juneteenth event was held at Restoration Plaza in Brooklyn.
Adrian Childress

The Brooklyn Ghost Project hosted a Juneteenth Black Gender Diversity Cookout on June 20th at Restoration Plaza in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.

The event sought to create an environment where folks could commemorate the holiday in a safe space. The afternoon brought performers, stages, dancing, and more. There were also tables hosting several organizations, such as Housing Works, which provides services to individuals living with HIV/AIDS or experiencing homelessness.

The Brooklyn Ghost Project is a non-profit dedicated to supporting trans and non-binary people of color in New York City. The group often hosts gatherings through the Brooklyn Community Pride Center and leads volunteer assistance efforts.

A message of acceptance for queer religious individuals.Adrian Childress
Kidear, a wardrobe stylist and artist, performs on stage.Adrian Childress
Miss Mojo sings in front of the crowd.Adrian Childress
The Brooklyn Ghost Project’s table.Adrian Childress

Matt Tracy

Matt Tracy is Gay City News’ editor-in-chief.

