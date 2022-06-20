Advocates mark Juneteenth in Fire Island

Hundreds of people joined together in Fire Island on June 19 for a Juneteenth solidarity march along the beach, bringing renewed attention to deadly violence against Black individuals in the United States — including trans Americans.

There were several organizations involved in the day of activism, including the Black and Brown Equity Coalition of Fire Island; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee of the Arts Project of Cherry Grove; Gays Against Guns; and countless others who stepped in to join advocates along the way. Participants held Progress Pride Flags and signs paying tribute to late LGBTQ icons like Marsha P. Johnson.

Groups kicked off their demonstrations in Cherry Grove and the Pines and met together in between. The event concluded with individuals taking a knee for the full 9-plus minutes that George Floyd was suffering when he died at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.