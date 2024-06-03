Bronx Pride festival and march scheduled for June 22

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Pride festival and march will take place in the Bronx on June 22, representing one of multiple borough-based Pride events on the calendar throughout the month.

The day will begin with a Pride March hosted by the Office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson at 11 a.m. The march will start at Grand Concourse and 161st St. and conclude at Third Ave. and 149th St.

Marchers can then turn their attention to Da Bronx Pride Festival, which is scheduled to begin at noon on Westchester Ave. between Brook Ave. and Bergen Ave., according to Destination Tomorrow. There will be a wide range of entertainment and performances throughout the afternoon. Social media sensation TheyHatedBoy-Edwin Reynoso and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Dahlia Sin will be the hosts of the event, which will also feature appearances by The Cover Girls, Kanye The Love Child, and more.

Last year’s festival also drew entertainers and spectators alike — and Mayor Eric Adams also stopped by to address the crowd.

To kick off Pride Month, Gibson and a group of advocates and allies held a Rainbow Flag-raising ceremony at Bronx Borough Hall on June 3, according to Bronx Times. Gibson’s office also plans to host a Pride party on June 14 from 6:30PM-10PM at Beatstro at 135 Alexander Ave.

The festival comes just one week before the city’s main Pride weekend, which is highlighted by the NYC Pride March and the Reclaim Pride Coalition’s Queer Liberation March, which both take place on the final Sunday of June.