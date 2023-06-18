Pride returns to the Bronx

Pride Month continued in the Bronx on June 17 at a festival spearheaded by the LGBTQ organization Destination Tomorrow.

Locals gathered at Westchester and Bergen Avenue for “Da Bronx Pride Festival,” which featured entertainment stages, dances, speeches, and more.

Mayor Eric Adams made an appearance on stage alongside Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman. Adams praised Coleman’s leadership and the work of Destination Tomorrow across the LGBTQ community in the Bronx and throughout the city.

“People of color have the right to have their own organizations to speak on their behalf — this is something I’ve been fighting for a long time,” Adams said. “Sean and Destination Tomorrow make sure that all of us have a tomorrow where our voices are heard. Too many folks who were afraid to come up to the Bronx are trying to dictate how our resources are being spent. Not while I’m mayor.”

Adams then turned to Coleman and told him to “continue to speak on behalf of Black and Brown members of this amazing community.”

Pride festivities will continue across the city during the home stretch of June leading up to Pride Sunday on June 25.

See some photos from Bronx Pride below: