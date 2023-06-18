Pride

Pride returns to the Bronx

By
comments
Posted on
The scene at Bronx Pride on June 17.
The scene at Bronx Pride on June 17.
Adrian Childress

Pride Month continued in the Bronx on June 17 at a festival spearheaded by the LGBTQ organization Destination Tomorrow.

Locals gathered at Westchester and Bergen Avenue for “Da Bronx Pride Festival,” which featured entertainment stages, dances, speeches, and more.

Mayor Eric Adams made an appearance on stage alongside Destination Tomorrow executive director Sean Coleman. Adams praised Coleman’s leadership and the work of Destination Tomorrow across the LGBTQ community in the Bronx and throughout the city.

“People of color have the right to have their own organizations to speak on their behalf — this is something I’ve been fighting for a long time,” Adams said. “Sean and Destination Tomorrow make sure that all of us have a tomorrow where our voices are heard. Too many folks who were afraid to come up to the Bronx are trying to dictate how our resources are being spent. Not while I’m mayor.”

Sammy Rae, Thank You For Coming Out

Thank You for Coming Out

Adams then turned to Coleman and told him to “continue to speak on behalf of Black and Brown members of this amazing community.”

Pride festivities will continue across the city during the home stretch of June leading up to Pride Sunday on June 25.

See some photos from Bronx Pride below:

Sean Coleman holds a proclamation from New York State.
Sean Coleman holds a proclamation from New York State.Adrian Childress
Performances draw the crowd's attention.
Performances draw the crowd’s attention.Adrian Childress
Mayor Eric Adams.
Mayor Eric Adams.Adrian Childress
Performing on stage.
Performing on stage.Adrian Childress
Performances draw the crowd's attention.
Performances draw the crowd’s attention.Adrian Childress

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

LGBTQ+ events in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Arts

Politics

Crime

Perspectives

Related Articles

More from Around NYC