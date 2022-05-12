Blasian March Pride Rally Slated for June 4

Blasian March organizers are planning a June 4 Pride Rally at Cadman Plaza, where marchers will highlight the experiences of Black, Asian, and Blasian LGBTQ immigrants.

“LGBT immigrants, especially trans, experience a certain discrimination that isn’t often spoken of, ranging from solitary confinement to sexual and gendered violence because they are misgendered,” ” Blasian March founder Rohan Zhou-Lee said in a written statement. “After the recent deportations of Southeast Asian people, as well as the violent harassment of Black immigrants at the border, we echo all previous calls for executive action and end the inhumane and draconian practice of ICE. We call for new laws that center everyone’s humanity as they arrive onto stolen land.”

The march, which will kick off at 3 p.m., is being produced in conjunction with the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, GAPIMNY, Asaisn4Abolition, and South Queens Women’s March. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

The first Blasian March demonstration came in October of 2020 when folks gathered to remember the life of Jennifer Laude, a trans Filipina woman who was killed by US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton. Last year’s Blasian March also kicked off at Cadman Plaza. Organizers told Gay City News at the time that the event emerged in response to the erasure of Black and Asian queer communities from larger demonstrations.

The Pride Rally is one of many Pride-related events slated throughout New York City during the month of June. Borough-based Pride festivities will be taking place earlier in the month ahead of the main Pride Sunday festivities on June 26.