Madam Mayor (Erica Green), Thank You For Coming Out

In this week’s episode of the Gay City News podcast “Thank You For Coming Out,” creator and host Dubbs Weinblatt (they/them) welcomes Madam Mayor/Erica Green (she/her/hers).

Madam Mayor is the first solo project by singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Erica Green. Heavily influenced by classic British punk and 70’s New York LES rock n’ roll, Madam Mayor’s grunge-tinged music aims to amplify sex-positivity, queer liberation, and gender affirmation. Also influenced by her time as a professional EMT in Brooklyn, NY, her music reads like the bold woman who created it: vulnerable, fiercely celebratory, and unapologetic.

As queer people, we are constantly coming out, and each coming out story is unique in its blend of humor, heartache, worry, and wonder. “Thank You For Coming Out,” inspired by Dubbs’ beloved live comedy show of the same name, pairs them as host with lesbian, gay, trans, bi, non-binary, and more members of the queer community to discuss their coming out stories.