What to do in queer NYC December 8-11

The holiday season is in full swing across the city. Queer holiday markets, comedy, and other offerings are available in the weekend ahead. Check out a list of options for December 8-11.

Gaylarious LGBT Holiday Laugh Festival

When: Thursday, December 8, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Broadway Comedy Club, 318 West 53rd Street

Looking for a night of queer comedy? Head to Broadway Comedy Club to watch LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly comedians hailing from the TV, Broadway, radio, and more. Get tickets through Eventbrite.

Book Talk with Ryan Pfluger

When: Thursday, December 8, 8 p.m.

Where: Room 210 at the LGBT Community Center at 208 West 13th Street

Photographer Ryan Pfluger is hosting a conversation about his book, “Holding Space: Life and Love Through a Queer Lens.” During the pandemic, he took intimate photos of queer, interracial couples and offered insights into their lives. Copies will be available for purchase. Contact [email protected] to reserve a copy.

MCCNY Queer Holiday Market

When: Friday, December 9, 2022 at 6 p.m. – Sunday, December 11 at 5 p.m.

Where: Metropolitan Community Church, 446 West 36th Street, New York, NY

MCCNY encourages folks to shop local and shop small, starting with MCCNY’s gallery. Queer vendors will be selling a range of products such as apparel, fine art prints, zines, jewelry, ceramics, home decor, textiles, and more. There will be a two-hour DJ set by Florencia Alvarado on Friday night. Suggested donation is $5. Get tickets through Eventbrite.

Queer Trivia

When: Thursday, December 8; doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the game begins at 9 p.m.

Where: Starr Bar, 214 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY

Every second Thursday of the month is queer trivia night at Starr Barr in Brooklyn. Norma Tears and Gemma Nai are hosting. Compete for prizes such as free bar taps, shots, and gift cards.

Queeribbean Crossings: Confronting Gendered and Racialized Violence

When: Friday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Medgar Evers College, 1638 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

The Caribbean Equality Project is working with CUNY on a community-based conference with discussions about queer and trans Caribbean history as well as lived realities of marginalization, struggle, resistance, and liberation. The one-day conference begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. Learn more at caribbeanequalityproject.org or register via Eventbrite.

Queer Art Winterfest

When: Saturday, December 10 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill at 260 Meserole Street in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn-based non-profit, Queer Art Fest Inc., will headline a Queer Art Winterfest at 3 Dollar Bill. It is a queer-created holiday marketplace without vendor participation fees. Winterfest attracted around 1,000 people last year. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation will have a pop-up community center with HIV screenings.

Dyke Beer’s Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

When: Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Baroness Burgers + Beers at 47-18 Vernon Boulevard in Queens

Dyke Beer is leading an ugly sweater Christmas party featuring on-stage singing, prizes, food options, beer, and much more. Reserve a spot through Eventbrite.

Family Drag Brunch in the Rockaways

When: Sunday, December 11 from noon to 3 p.m.

Where: The Rockaway Hotel 108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive Queens, NY 11694

Ginger Ladd is brigning her third annual winter holiday celebration to the Rockaways. Enjoy drinks, brunch, and entertainers for people of all ages. There are separate tickets for youth and adults. Find tickets via Eventbrite.