NYC Dyke March for trans liberation scheduled for June 25

The 30th annual New York City Dyke March will proceed through the streets of Manhattan on June 25 with an emphasis on the fight for trans liberation, organizers announced.

The Dyke March — labeled this year as D4T–Dykes for Trans Liberation — will kick off at 5 p.m. at Bryant Park on the southwest corner of 42nd St. and Fifth Ave. The unpermitted march will continue on Fifth Avenue and conclude at Washington Square Park.

“The fight for dyke rights is inseparable from the struggle for trans liberation,” organizers said in a press release. “The New York City Dyke March glows with all hues of the gender spectrum and stands with trans people — those trans dykes we love to see at the Dyke March, and those trans non-dykes with whom we join in solidarity. As trans kids are threatened by new laws, as trans rights are ripped away, as simply using the right pronouns is treated as a burden while trans people wait years for affirming medical care, we stand with and for the fight for trans liberation.”

Organizers are also emphasizing that the march will simultaneously place a spotlight on the diversity of the Dyke community and also denounce violence, discrimination, and harassment targeting dykes in the city and elsewhere.

Marchers are encouraged to bring signs, banners, props, and noisemakers — and organizers also suggest bringing water bottles and face masks.

Organizers say they will provide wheelchairs upon request and marshals will be available to assist with any necessary accessibility needs.

A pre-march fundraiser will be held on June 7 at 7 p.m. at 3 Dollar Bill at 260 Meserole Street in Brooklyn. The same bar will host the official Dyke March afterparty at 11 p.m. on June 25.

Last year’s Dyke March — which drew thousands of people — was known as the Dyke March for Black Dyke Power in an effort to underscore the role of dykes of color, especially Black dykes, in the organizing effort.