5 Transgender Day of Remembrance events in NYC

Several events are scheduled to take place across New York City to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is observed every year on Nov. 20.

Several events are slated to take place on either Nov. 20 or in the days immediately following Transgender Day of Remembrance, which was first recognized in 1999 when Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a trans advocate, led a group of people in organizing a vigil to honor Rita Hester, a trans woman was killed in Boston in 1998.

The Human Rights Campaign has tallied at least 30 transgender and gender-expansive individuals who have suffered violent deaths so far this year alone. Among them, more than half — 53% — have been Black trans women, and 40% have been misgendered or deadnamed by authorities or the press, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Here are five events taking place in NYC:

NOVEMBER 20

Astoria March

Transgender Day of Remembrance is being observed with a march through Astoria, Queens with the LGBT Network. After the march, folks can gather at the organization’s Queens LGBT Center. The event will offer space for folks to peak about their feelings, support each other, raise awareness, and participate in activities. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the LGBT Center at 35-11 35th Ave.

LGBT Center

The LGBT Community Center in Manhattan is leading an evening event on Nov. 20 called “Transgender Day of Remembrance: Transforming Our Pain Into Power.” It will be an evening of reflection, solidarity, and resilience while also celebrating the lives of trans individuals and uplifting voices of the trans community. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 208 W. 13th St.

Brooklyn Community Pride Center

The Brooklyn Community Pride Center is leading a Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil at the organization’s location at 1561 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn. There will be an open mic, a petal ceremony, food, performances, and more. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NOVEMBER 21

Destination Tomorrow

Destination Tomorrow, a Bronx-based LGBTQ center with separate locations in Atlanta and Washington, DC, is holding its sixth annual Silent March to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance. Attendees are asked to meet at 4:30 p.m. on 145th St. and Lexington Ave. in the vicinity of the Colonel Charles Young Playground in Manhattan. The silent march begins at 5 p.m. and will proceed across the 145th St. Bridge and up 149th Street to Destination Tomorrow’s Bronx office, where there will be a Transgender Day of Remembrance reception at 6 p.m.

NOVEMBER 23

Pride Center of Staten Island

The Pride Center of Staten Island has planned a day-long slate of activities on Nov. 23 to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance. The event, in Staten Island at 66 Willow Ave., Suite 202, will feature a free yoga class (registration required), contribute to a community art project, participate in a letter-writing workshop to your future self, and help create a community altar. To register or learn more, visit pridecentersi.org.