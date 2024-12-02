Health

New Yorkers mark World AIDS Day with vigils and readings

New Yorkers joined memorials, marches, and readings at several gatherings around the city in commemoration of World AIDS Day, which is observed annually on Dec. 1.

The events included the 33rd annual Out of the Darkness candlelight vigil and march at the New York City AIDS Memorial on Dec. 1. That event was followed by a subsequent World AIDS Day event at St. John’s Church featuring speakers and performers.

Events marking World AIDS Day continued on Dec. 2 with a reading of the names of people lost to AIDS. There was also an ACT UP New York demonstration criticizing the incoming Trump administration’s cabinet appointments and healthcare positions. Demonstrators also targeted the Adams administration for multiple reasons, including the reduction of funding for sexual health clinics as well as other health services.

Below are some photos from three different scenes commemorating World AIDS Day.

AT NYC AIDS MEMORIAL

NYC (dis)Order of Sisters
NYC (dis)Order of Sisters.Donna Aceto
Community members mourn.
Community members mourn.Donna Aceto
Former State Senator and Councilmember Tom Duane with longtime HIV/AIDS activist Brent Nicholson Earle.
Former State Senator and Councilmember Tom Duane with longtime HIV/AIDS activist and World AIDS Day organizer Brent Nicholson Earle.Donna Aceto
Brent Nicholson Earle.
Brent Nicholson Earle.Donna Aceto
The lead banner of the Out of the Darkness march on Dec. 1.
The lead banner of the Out of the Darkness march on Dec. 1.Donna Aceto

AT ST. JOHN’S CHURCH

Organizer Krishna Stone at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Organizer Krishna Stone at St. John’s Lutheran Church.Donna Aceto
A performance by NYC Flaggers.
A performance by NYC Flaggers.Donna Aceto
World AIDS Day organizer Barbara Martinez.
World AIDS Day organizer Barbara Martinez.Donna Aceto

READING OF THE NAMES

Assemblymembers Linda B. Rosenthal and Tony Simone of Manhattan.
Assemblymembers Linda B. Rosenthal and Tony Simone of Manhattan.Donna Aceto
Hetrick-Martin Institute CEO Joe Pressley.
Hetrick-Martin Institute CEO Joe Pressley.Donna Aceto
Queer Soup Night, a volunteer-led group working to provide queer communities with soup, serves attendees.
Queer Soup Night, a volunteer-led group working to provide queer communities with soup, serves attendees.Donna Aceto
ACT UP's demonstration.
ACT UP’s demonstration.Donna Aceto
ACT UP sends a message to the president-elect and the mayor.
ACT UP sends a message to the president-elect and the mayor.Donna Aceto

