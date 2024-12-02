New Yorkers mark World AIDS Day with vigils and readings

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New Yorkers joined memorials, marches, and readings at several gatherings around the city in commemoration of World AIDS Day, which is observed annually on Dec. 1.

The events included the 33rd annual Out of the Darkness candlelight vigil and march at the New York City AIDS Memorial on Dec. 1. That event was followed by a subsequent World AIDS Day event at St. John’s Church featuring speakers and performers.

Events marking World AIDS Day continued on Dec. 2 with a reading of the names of people lost to AIDS. There was also an ACT UP New York demonstration criticizing the incoming Trump administration’s cabinet appointments and healthcare positions. Demonstrators also targeted the Adams administration for multiple reasons, including the reduction of funding for sexual health clinics as well as other health services.

Below are some photos from three different scenes commemorating World AIDS Day.

AT NYC AIDS MEMORIAL

AT ST. JOHN’S CHURCH

READING OF THE NAMES