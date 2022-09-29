What to do in queer NYC September 29-October 2

Looking for something to do this weekend? Close out the month of September and kick off October with a slate of events and activities across the city.

Building Power with Dorothy Streslin

When: Thursday, September 29, 5:30 pm.

Where: Bluestockings Collective, 116 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002

Dorothy Streslin visits the Bluestockings community garden to discuss his new book, “Building Power While The Lights Are Out,” which offers insight on how we can face the ongoing climate crisis while also taking care of each other. Register at WithFriends.co..

Queer Tag: Laser Tag & Bowling Night

When: Thursday, September 29, 7 pm.

Where: Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Queer Social invites you to turn off the apps and join them at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Advances tickets are $25; $30 at the door (discount for Queer Social subscribers). Find tickets via Eventbrite.

The Queer Closet

When: Friday, September 30, 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Center, 208 West 13th Street, New York, NY

Queer Art Fest Inc. is hosting a happy hour and vintage flea market with host Cholula Lemon. There will be vintage collections, upcycled looks, drag garments, and more! Visit www.queerartfest.com for more information.

2 Gays, 1 Mic

When: Friday, September 30, 8:30 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Ryan Curcie and Carson Mlnarik is leading an evening of hilarious stand-up comedy featuring some of New York’s most talented women and LGBTQ+ comedians — including Dylan Adler, Bailey Pope, Anne Stesney, and more. Find tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com

Baby Teeth

When: Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1; 9 p.m.

Where: Easy Lover, 790 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Sink your fangs into Baby Teeth, a free film festival featuring trans and genderqueer filmmakers from around the world. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Short King Season @ C’mon Everybody

When: Friday, September 30, 10:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

C’mon Everybody is bringing short king spring into fall with Studio 5’4” — a dance party celebrating the shorties in your life. Performances by Stubaby Joopiter, Fur Trap, Jo Disco, and go go shorties. Find tickets via Dice.fm.

Sex Expo NYC

When: Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2; 11 a.m.

Where: Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street, New York, NY

Sex Expo, a two-day convention that brings together today’s intimacy and romance leaders, will include workshops, presentations, vendors, and more. Get your tickets via Eventbrite.

Showtime Saturdays @ Stonewall

When: Saturdays, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, second floor, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Kick off your Saturday night upstairs at the Stonewall Inn. Alternating cast of queens include Ari Kiki, Hibiscus, Prada G Major, Catrina Lovelace and more.

Broadway Acts for Abortion

When: Sunday, October 2; doors open at 5:15 p.m., show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, New York, NY

Broadway Acts for Abortion returns to 54 Below for the organization’s 10th anniversary. Join them for an evening of cabaret, karaoke, live auctions, and more. Martha Plimpton hosts a star-studded evening featuring Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, and others. After party to follow; find tickets via 54below.com.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.