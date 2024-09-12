What to do in queer NYC Sept. 12-15

Urban Bear NYC is marking its 16-year anniversary with a Bears Ahoy sunset cruise on Sept. 13.

Gorge Night

Thursday, September 12, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

New York comedian Jake Cornell hosts an evening of comedy, cocktails, and (a little) drama! Cornell will be joined by his friends Chloe Troast, Charlie Flynn, Melissa Rich, and Julia Shiplett. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Big Sister

Thursday, September 12, 8 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Groovy Bluez hosts Big Sister — Brooklyn’s reality strategy game — and the competition is bigger than ever! Inspired by CBS’ “Big Brother,” watch as 10 nightlife stars compete to become Brooklyn’s next Big Sister! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Pencil Perfect

Friday, September 13, 6 p.m.

SoHo Project Space,127B Prince Street, New York, NY

The SoHo Project Space’s latest exhibition: “Pencil Perfect: The Art of Victor Gadino” features a selection of Gadino’s hyper-realistic pencil drawings. The show is open on weekends and runs through September 22.

Bears Ahoy

Friday, September 13, 7 p.m.

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, Pier 83, West 42nd Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY

Celebrate 16 years of Urban Bear NYC with the organization’s Bears Ahoy sunset cruise along the Hudson & East Rivers. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Trading Spaces & Frisky Fridays

Friday, September 13, 8 p.m.

Pieces, 8 Christopher St, New York, NY

Kick off your Friday with Yuha Hamasaki every Friday night at Pieces. Stick around after for Frisky Fridays hosted by Brita Filter and Ruby Roo!

A Writer and a Publisher Walk Into a Bar

Saturday, September 14, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Elisabeth Nonas comes to the Bureau to discuss her new sapphic novel “Grace Period” with Firebrand Books founding publisher and editor Nancy Bereano. This event will be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

MotherDisco

Saturday, September 14, 4 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Emil Cohen and The Christopher Street Reader bring back MotherDisco for another groovy season! Dance the night away with this disco-fueled celebration of queer joy, community, and liberation. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Bloo Bash

Saturday, September 14, 4 p.m.

Balcon Salon, 674 9th Avenue, New York, NY

Lagoona Bloo and DJ Alex Cohen host a weekly tea dance happy hour every Saturday at Balcon in Hell’s Kitchen!

Warped Whore

Sunday, September 15, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Amanda Pörq presents Warped Whore: A Tribute to Our Youth! This pop-punk celebration features performances by Amanda Massacre, Boxa Crayonz, Dropdead Joe, and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.