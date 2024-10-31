What to do in queer NYC October 31-November 3

New Yorkers love to dress in a wide range of costumes at the Village’s annual Halloween Parade.

What to Do in Queer NYC

Oct 31 – Nov 13

Monster Mashup

Thursday, October 31, 6 p.m.

Albatross Bar, 3619 24th Avenue, New York, NY

Drag duo Angela Mansberry and Avant Garbage are hosting an all-night Halloween celebration. Join them for a Beetlejuice happy hour, followed by drag games at 8 p.m., and costume contests at 10 and 11 p.m.

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Village Halloween Parade

Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m.

The parade will start at Canal Street and Sixth Avenue (for participants in costume only) and will proceed north to West 15th Street and Sixth Avenue

Get ready for eye-popping costumes and scary sights at the much-anticipated Village Halloween Parade! The parade starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m. — and it’s totally free to watch. Learn more at halloween-nyc.com.

Halloween at Stonewall

Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

After catching the Village Halloween Parade, check out Stonewall’s annual Halloween dance party hosted by Hibiscus. Stick around for the costume contest at midnight!

Ghouls, Gays, and Theys

Thursday, October 31, 7 p.m.

The Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, New York, NY

Conjuring all ghouls, gays and theys: Kendall Knight and her Dolls are taking over the rare book room at The Strand. Don’t miss this spooky evening filled with drag, trivia, prizes, and cocktails from Union Square Wines and Dio Cocktails. Tickets via StrandBooks.com.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show *LIVE*

Thursday, October 31, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss this shadow cast celebration of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” hosted by Ginger Von Snap. This will be an interactive screening, so come dressed in your Rocky Horror best and be prepared to time warp again and again and again. Tickets via dice.fm.

Brooklyn Horror Story

Thursday, October 31, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 360 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

3 Dollar Bill and Camp Classic invite you to their American Horror Story-inspired Halloween party, featuring New York’s best DJs, tarot readings, haunted photo booths, and performances from your favorite queens from Drag Race and Dragula. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Not Even Nominated!

Friday, November 1, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Author John DiLeo will be discussing his eighth book, “Not Even Nominated: 40 Overlooked Costars of Oscar-Winning Performances,” which explores notoriously omitted movie performances. DiLeo will be signing copies of “Not Even Nominated,” which will be available for purchase. The event will also be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Diva

Friday, November 1, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The diva Fifi DuBois is back with DJ Susan Levine, and the two are throwing an all night dance party on the main level of the Stonewall Inn!

A Kylie Dance Party

Friday, November 1, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY

C’mon Everybody is celebrating the release of Tension II with an all-night Kylie Minogue dance party! Tickets via dice.fm.

New York Japan Cinefest 2024

Saturday, November 2, 3 p.m.

THESPIS Theater, 25-02 Newtown Avenue, Queens, NY

New York’s Asia Society presents the Japan Cinefest, showcasing a wide variety of short films, including the queer “Me and Her.” Tickets and full-line up via Eventbrite.

Day of the Dead

Saturday, November 2, 6 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 360 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

The U.S.-Mexico Chamber of Commerce Northeast Chapter and MMFB Productions invite you to their third annual Day of the Dead celebration featuring a marketplace filled with artisanal crafts, authentic Mexican cuisine from local restaurants, and live music. Tickets via SeeTickets.us

Don’t Bring the Kids!

Sunday, November 3, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

No one is safe from Lady Bunny! The New York’s legend’s newest show “Don’t Bring the Kids!” comes to Brooklyn for a limited engagement, and includes jabs at everyone from Joe Biden to RuPaul. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.