What to do in queer NYC November 14-17

Pleasure / Cruise Closing Party

Thursday, November 14, 7 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Don’t miss the closing party for Kyle Anderson’s debut solo exhibition: Pleasure / Cruise. Anderson will also be debuting his new zine with the same name, featuring pieces from the show.

OUTspoken

Thursday, November 14, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Publishing Triangle presents their monthly OUTspoken Reading Series, where Rob Byrnes hosts a roundtable discussion with established and up-and-coming queer authors. This month’s guests include Donna Minkowitz, Jenifer Levin, Ruben Quesada, and more! ​The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Frolic

Thursday, November 14, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Foxy Belle Afriq hosts Frolic, New York’s longest running Black burlesque review, featuring a sexy cast of performers and BIPOC-owned vendors. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Tag

Thursday, November 14, 8:30 p.m.

Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Join Queer Social at Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

HOT GLUE Pop-Up Reading

Friday, November 15, 6 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

The Bureau invites you to join them for the inaugural installment of HOTGLUE, a new fiction series by artist and author Waltpaper. This first installment is “Morning Whispers,” which introduces Hope Glennon, a gender queer street artist, and their nightlife mentor, Sugar Skullz. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Provoke at Stonewall

Friday, November 15, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

The Stonewall Inn hosts New York’s premier aerial performance and dance party, upstairs on the third Friday of every month.

Disco Drip

Friday, November 15, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

DJs Jon Ali & Senobyte present Disco Drip, a new dance party hosted by Gumbo and MuuMuse, and featuring go-go performances by Glow Job and Leo Ryder. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Bluestockings Queer Book Club

Saturday, November 16, 4 p.m.

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk Street New York, NY

Bluestockings’ Queer Book Club meets on the third Saturday of each month, discussing a book that focuses on LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. All are welcome to attend. Advanced registration via Eventbrite.

Fagtasia

Saturday, November 16, 7 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Fagtasia returns with an epic tribute to Disney Channel original movies and TV shows like Lizzie McGuire, Brink!, High School Musical, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Chappell vs. Charli

Saturday, November 16, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Rify Royalty, Miss Ma’am She, and Athena are throwing a Chappell Roan and Charli XCX drag show, paying homage to these two pop divas. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Goldi Loxx

Saturday, November 16, 9 p.m.

Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, New York, NY

Bear Happy Hour and Red Eye present the Goldi Loxx Flannel Party — their monthly bear party for bears, cubs, and their admirers — featuring two floors of dancing, entertainment, and sounds by DJs Joe Michael and Boomer Banks. Tickets via RedEyeNY.com.

Dim Sum Wonderland

Sunday, November 17, 12 p.m.

Wonderland Bar, 96 2nd Avenue, New York, NY

Adam Fu, Felicia Oh, and Shia Ho are hosting a dim sum drag brunch on the Upper East Side, featuring Shanghainese-style cuisine from Chili’s Michelin-starred chef. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Beer Blast

Sunday, November 17, 5 p.m.

Eagle NYC, 554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Enjoy Beer Blast at the Eagle every Sunday with DJ Greg Bram. No cover before 9 p.m.

The Kizha Carr Show

Sunday, November 17, 11:30 p.m.

Industry Bar, 355 West 52nd Street, New York, NY

She’s insane, profane, and doesn’t have a brain — but bearded queen Kizha Carr will surely ruffle your feathers and make you laugh! Don’t miss the Kizha Carr show every Sunday at Industry Bar.