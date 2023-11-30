What to Do in Queer NYC Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Check out our roundup of events across the city in the days ahead:

Scotty’s Secret Screening

When: Thursday, November 30, 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Forum at Columbia University, 601 West 125th Street, New York, NY

Join Community Board 9’s Same-Gender Loving-LGBTQ Task Force, the Gatekeepers Collective, and Columbia University for a screening of “Scotty & The Secret History of Hollywood.” The screening includes complimentary snacks and will be followed by a moderated discussion. Free RSVP via Eventbrite.

Apocalypse NYC

When: Thursday, November 30, 9 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the end of the month (and the end of the world?) with Apocalypse, a global party fresh from successful runs in London and Athens, featuring an ensemble of aerial, cabaret, and performance acts. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

World AIDS Day 2023

When: Friday, December 1, various times beginning at 10 a.m.

Where: New York City AIDS Memorial, 76 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY

To commemorate World AIDS Day, the New York City AIDS Memorial will host a series of free public programming in collaboration with organizations dedicated to the fight to end AIDS. Visit NYCAIDSMemorial.org for full programming and schedule.

World AIDS Day Remembrance

When: Friday, December 1, 12:30 p.m.

Where: St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 157 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY

Join the St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church congregation to honor and remember those affected and lost by HIV and AIDS.

World AIDS Day Celebration @ the Bureau

When: Friday, December 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join The Library of Homosexual Congress — along with writers Christopher Bram, JP Howard, Walter Holland, and Ron Caldwell — as they revisit Allen Barnett’s 1990 collection, “The Body and Its Dangers and Other Stories,”a poignant record of the AIDS crisis. Copies of Barnett’s book will be available for purchase at the Bureau.

Jean Genet’s “The Maids”

When: Friday, December 1, 7 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Monli International Company and 3 Dollar Bill present a new, all-male production of Jean Genet’s “The Maids,” adapted by Lisa Monde. Tickets via SeeTickets.us

Power Suit

When: Friday, December 1, 8 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Rebecca Weiser & Mariah Oxley host a stand-up comedy show exploring — and poking fun at — feminism and capitalism. The duo will be joined by Indigo Asim, Francesca D’Uva, Alexa Loftus, and Mary Beth Barone. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Girlnation @ Stonewall

When: Friday, December 1, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Girlnation-NYC takes over the second floor of the Stonewall Inn the first Friday of every month, featuring Honey Burlesque, along with sexy gogo & performance dancers.

Queer Athena’s Art Bash

When: Saturday, December 2, 2 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Art Cave, 897 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY

Queer Athena is hosting a ticketed art market showcasing LGBTQ+ artists and vendors. Free tickets via Eventbrite.

SquiddyCon

When: Saturday, December 2, 5 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Squiddy Sprinkle and C’mon Everybody are hosting a queer holiday market. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping while supporting local LGBTQ+ artists and vendors!

Dressed to Kill

When: Saturday, December 2, 2:15 p.m.

Where: Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 Fifth Avenue New York, NY

Join Professor Andrew Lear of Oscar Wilde Tours for a tour of men’s and women’s fashion in the Metropolitan Museum’s permanent collection. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Writing About, With, and Through AIDS

When: Saturday, December 2, 3 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

As part of the Publishing Triangle OUTSpoken Series’s World AIDS Day programming, the Bureau invites guests to explore the continuing literary legacies of the AIDS crisis with readings from Gerard Cabrera, Philip Clark, Reginald Harris, Charles Rice-González, and Steven Riel. This event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Mariah Carey Tea Dance

When: Saturday, December 2, 4 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Thanksgiving is over and DJ Bright Light is celebrating the queen of Christmas with a Mariah Carey-themed tea dance party!

Ho Ho Homo

When: Saturday, December 2, 5 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Miz Jade and special guests Maxx Pleasure and Charlotte Harlotte for a queer holiday party. DJ Sean McMahill will be spinning holiday jams all evening! Tickets via Dice.fm.

QTBIPOC Open Mic Night

When: Saturday, December 2, 6 p.m.

Where: Misfit Kava Bar, 82 Central Avenue Brooklyn, NY

The Brown Gaze Club hosts an open mic night for Queer, Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (QTBIPOC) musicians, poets, and comedians. Tickets and donations via Eventbrite.

Renaissance Film Release Party

When: Saturday, December 2, 10 p.m.

Where: 9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the release of Beyoncé’s concert film “Renaissance” with performances from Steroid Beyonce, Roze Royze, Tru Violet, DJ Remeice, and Crystal Queer. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

AIDS Memorial Quilt-making Workshop

When: Sunday, December 3, 2 p.m.

Where: New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, New York, NY

Pat Morgan leads a quilt-making workshop in partnership with the American LGBTQ+ Museum and the New-York Historical Society. The workshop is in conjunction with the Historical Society’s display of panels from the AIDS Memorial Quilt. All materials will be provided, no prior experience with quilt-making is necessary. Tickets via Eventbrite.

13th Anniversary Louffapalooza

When: Sunday, December 3, 3 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Louffa Press celebrates its 13th anniversary with an open forum discussing the rise in book banning, particularly among works by LGBTQ+ and BIPOC authors. Featured writers include Beatriz Albuquerque, Robert Anthony Gibbons, Jee Leong Koh, and more. This event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

How the Grinch Slayed Christmas

When: Sunday, December 3, 8 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Maliboo and Talia Fortune are channeling their inner-Grinch with a holiday party featuring Miss Ma’amShe, Blue, and Boyish Charm. Tickets via Dice.fm.

A Wery Weimar Christmas

When: Sunday, December 3, 9 p.m.

Where: Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Join Australian cabaret performer Kim David Smith for his fifth annual holiday cabaret fantasia. Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.