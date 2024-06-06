What to do in queer NYC June 6-9

Pride month continues this weekend in Brooklyn, which hosts the Twilight Pride March on Saturday, June 8. Check out our roundup of events below:

Brooklyn Cyclones Pride Night

Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m.

Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate Pride with the Brooklyn Cyclones as they take on the Aberdeen IronBirds! Tickets include a special Pride baseball jersey, and the first 1,000 attendees will also get a free Pride cap. Tickets via Fevo-Enterprise.com.

Pop Quiz Trivia

Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Drag king Beau Dega hosts a night of pop culture trivia at Club Cumming.

Mall Drag

Thursday, June 6, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Miss Ma’amShe presents Mall Drag – a plain, old, ordinary drag show featuring Chiquitita, Mthr Trsa, and Mauve. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Brooklyn Pride Movie Night

Friday, June 7, 7:30 p.m.

Maimonides Park, 1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Join Brooklyn Pride and the Caribbean Equality Project for a screening of the short film “Caribbean Queen,” which follows a young Caribbean boy who dreams of becoming the Queen of the West Indian Day Carnival Parade. Free ticket registration via Eventbrite.

Brooklyn Pride 5K

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.

Prospect Park, Brooklyn, NY

Kick off your Brooklyn Pride Saturday with a 5k run through Prospect Park, sponsored by Maimonides Health and Front Runners New York. For more information and registration, visit BrooklynPride.org.

Brooklyn Pride Festival

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m.

5th Avenue between Union and 9th Streets, Brooklyn, NY

The 28th Annual Brooklyn Pride Multicultural Festival takes place on 5th Avenue in Park Slope. Join the celebration and stop by the many street, food, community, and arts vendors. The festival runs all day up until the parade in the evening. For more information, visit BrooklynPride.org.

Queer Arts Summerfest 2024

Saturday, June 8, 2 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Queer Art Fest returns to 3 Dollar Bill for Summerfest 2024. Robin Rose Quartz hosts with additional performances by Glow Job, Cholula Lemon, Rify Royalty, and more! The event will feature a diverse roster of merchants selling photography, zines, jewelry, fashion, fine art, and more! Free registration via Eventbrite.

Girl-esque

Saturday, June 8, 2 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Take a break from the parade festivities and head over to Good Judy for daytime dance and block party with music by DJ Hope 808.

The Other Olympians

Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Join Michael Waters and Julie Kliegman as they discuss trans Olympian athlete Zdeněk Koubek and other prominent queer athletes featured in Waters’ book “The Other Olympians: Fascism, Queerness, and the Making of Modern Sports.” Email the Bureau to reserve a copy of “The Other Olympians.”

Brooklyn Pride Twilight Parade

Saturday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.

5th Avenue from Lincoln Place and Eighth Street, Brooklyn, NY

Cap off Brooklyn Pride with the Pride Twilight Parade with grand marshals Dr. Sandra Scott and Tiq Milan. For more information, visit BrooklynPride.org.

Hot Rabbit

Saturday, June 8, 9 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Pride wouldn’t be complete without a Hot Rabbit queer dance party! Dance the night away with emcee Andrew Barret Cox and the Honey Burlesque go-go dancers! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Disco Tea with Lady Bunny

Sunday, June 9, 4 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Drag legend Lady Bunny returns to C’mon Everybody with her infamous Disco Tea Dance. Get your Saturday night started early with Disco classics. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.