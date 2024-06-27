What to Do in Queer NYC June 27-30

Having fun near Stonewall on Pride Sunday in 2021.

We are in the final stretch of Pride month, so now is your chance to enjoy all the events packed into June’s final weekend. In addition to that, there are plenty of queer-inclusive 4th of July celebrations.

Long Live Queer Nightlife

Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street #210, New York, NY

Author Amin Ghaziani comes to the Bureau to discuss his new book “Long Live Queer Nightlife: How the Closing of Gay Bars Sparked a Revolution” with writer and curator Hugh Ryan. Copies of “Long Live Queer Nightlife” will be available for purchase; the event will also be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Frantasy

Thursday, June 27, 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Calling all flashy girls from Flushing and beyond: FLAMINGGG is throwing a Nanny-themed 90s dance party to kick off the final weekend of Pride. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Tag

Thursday, June 27, 8:30 p.m.

Bowlmor Chelsea Piers, Pier 60, New York, NY

Join Queer Social for a special Pride edition of Queer Tag, a night of unlimited laser tag, bowling, drink specials, and more. Discounted tickets via Eventbrite.

The Robyn Party: Pride Edition

Friday June 28, 5 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s infamous Robyn dance party is back and celebrating Pride at 3 Dollar Bill. Revelers can expect to hear remixes of Robyn hits and deep cuts, along with bops from Lady Gaga, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepson, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Pride Night at Citi Field

Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way, Queens, NY 11368

Celebrate Pride at Citi Field as the New York Mets take on the Houston Astros! Tickets, available via Eventbrite, include a complimentary Pride-themed souvenir! Tickets via Fevo-Enterprise.com.

LadyLand Festival

Friday, June 28 & Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m.

Under The K Bridge Park, Kosciuszko Bridge, Brooklyn, NY

Ladyland Festival is an annual outdoor music festival and Pride party showcasing some of the best queer talent – including A.G. Cook, Bob the Drag Queen, Jon Ali, and many more! Full line-up and tickets at LadyLandFestival.com.

Rebel Satori Pride Reading

Friday, June 28, 7 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street #210, New York, NY

Rebel Satori Press, which has been committed to releasing cutting edge queer fiction, poetry, and creative non-fiction, hosts a Pride reading featuring writers Antonio Addessi, Brian Alessandro, Tom Cardamone, and many more! The event will also be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

The Stonewall Jukebox

Friday, June 28, 7:30 p.m.

City Vineyard, 233 West Street (Pier 26), New York, NY

Dominique Bravo and Driverworks LLC present The Stonewall Jukebox, a documentary concert about the history of the Stonewall Riots featuring Michael Musto, Aisha de Haas, Machine Dazzle, and more! Tickets at CityWinery.com.

Lower East Side Book Crawl: Pride Edition

Saturday, June 29

Multiple locations across Manhattan’s Lower East Side

The Lower East Side Pride Book Crawl returns this year to celebrate local indie bookshops. Participating shops include Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, Book Club Bar, Sweet Pickle Books, Yu & Me Books, Village Works, Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks, and Pillow-Cat Books. Each bookstore will be highlighting LGBTQ+ titles, as well as offering discounts and special giveaways.

Youth Pride

Saturday, June 29, 12 p.m.

South Street Seaport Museum (12 Fulton Street) & The Seaport (19 Fulton Street), New York, NY

NYC Pride hosts their annual celebration of LGBTQ+ youth! This outdoor event will include complimentary food and snacks, carnival activations, musical performances, DJs, and more! Visit NYCPride.org for more information.

Liza at Good Judy

Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m.

Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue Brooklyn, NY

NYC’s topy-Judy Garland impersonator Gloria Swansong is shaking it for Pride with a Liza Minnelli-themed cabaret at Good Judy with special guest Phoebe Jeebies. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Hot Rabbit Saturgay Dance Party

Saturday, June 29, 9 p.m.

CIRCO Times Square, 1604 Broadway, New York, NY

New York’s hottest queer dance party is throwing a Pride blowout like no other – featuring dancers from HBO’s Legendary and drag performances from Rify Royalty, Andrew Barret Cox, and Crimsyn. Tickets and more information at Posh.vip.

bratfest

Saturday June 29, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole St, Brooklyn, NY

Party like it’s 1999 at 9 Bob Note with a Charli XCX tribute party featuring Jazmine, Daniella Darling, and Essence! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Yes Homo: PRIDE

Saturday June 29, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Hit the dance floor for a special Pride-edition of Yes Homo with shows by Miz Jade, Cunning Stunt, and Robert Garcia! Tickets via Dice.fm.

Queer Liberation March

Sunday June 30, 11 a.m.

Foley Square, New York, NY 10013

The Reclaim Pride Coalition will host the 5th annual Queer Liberation March for Black, Brown, Queer, Trans, Gender nonconforming, and Nonbinary Youth against war and genocide – in response to the ongoing war in Gaza and around the world.

PrideFest

Sunday, June 30, 11 p.m.

Greenwich Village

NYC Pride’s annual PrideFest street fair returns with exhibitors, food, performances, and activities!

NYC Pride March

Sunday, June 30, 12 p.m.

Kickoff at 25th Street and 5th Avenue

NYC Pride hosts its annual parade in Manhattan, featuring various nonprofits, government officials, and corporate brands, on the last Sunday of Pride. The 2024 Grand Marshalls include Baddie Brooks, DaShawn Usher, Eshe Ukwell, Michelle Visage, Miss Major, Robin Drake and Raquel Willis. For route specifics, visit NYCPride.org

Bliss Days

Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m.

The DL | Best Rooftop Lounge NYC, 95 Delancey Street New York, NY

NYC Pride is bringing back Bliss Days, their Womxn’s party! Dance into the evening with rotating DJ’s, dancers, pop-up performances, and guest appearances. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Love Prism

Sunday, June 30, 4 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Ty Sunderland hosts the 4th annual Love Prism: Full Spectrum dance party to close out Pride month. Joining him are DJs Boyyyish and Erik Izquierdo. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.