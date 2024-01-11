What to Do in Queer NYC Jan. 11-14

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our roundup of events across the city:

Out-FRONT! Fest

Through January 20; various times

Various locations

Out-FRONT! Fest – A Radical Queer Art + Dance festival championing the voices of LGBTQ and Feminist artists – continues at the Center and Abrons Arts Center Playhouse. Festival events runs through January 20th. Tickets and full-line up via PioneersGoEast.org.

Awkward Sex and the City

Thursday, January 11, 7:30 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

Exactly as it sounds, Awkward Sex is an evening of comedians reliving intimate tales about their dating and sex lives. This month’s line up includes Ophira Eisenberg, Matt Storrs, and more! Tickets via ClubCummingNYC.com.

Night of 1000 Bowies

Thursday, January 11, 10 p.m.

House of Yes, Onyx Room, 8 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Celebrate the inspiring expressions and musical genius of David Bowie. Michael T and Twig the Wonderkid will be spinning Bowie tracks all night long. Be sure to flaunt your best Bowie-inspired looks for a chance at free drinks. Free tickets via Eventbrite.

Trans Joy Drag Show

Thursday, January 11, 10 p.m.

Sandy Jack’s, 683 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Sorayah D. and special guest Myster E. Mel host an all-trans drag show at Sandy Jack’s in South Slope!

Figure Drawing: Britney

Friday, January 12, 8 p.m.

The Brooklyn Loft, 488 Jefferson Street #221 Brooklyn, NY

Calling all artists: Join the Brooklyn Loft night of sketching featuring looks and poses inspired by Britney Spears. Tickets via Eventbrite.

Girly Pop

Friday, January 12, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Nick Laughlin and DJ Jon Ali are throwing the ultimate girl-pop party. All girl pop, all night long. The duo are joined by rag performers Lagoona Bloo, Reese Havoc, Kimmi Moore, and Dev Doee. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Lesbo-A-GoGo

Friday, January 12, 10 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Honey Burlesque and DJ Susan Levine take over the Stonewall Inn with sexy burlesque performances all night long.

Queer Love

Friday, January 12, 11 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Odessa Big Dragon and Queen Princess host a queer dance party at C’mon Everybody with DJ Samuella and special guest Luna Rósa. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Str8 to DVD

Saturday, January 13, 7:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Sherry Poppins and Qhrist Almighty’s demented drag show returns for another year of irreverent drag. This time they’ll be joined by Diva Baby, Maljo Blu, Papa 911, and Misty Mountains Davenport. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Slut Pop

Saturday, January 13, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Dance and laugh the night away with an evening of pop-up performances by Brooklyn’s top local drag kings and queens – including Miss Bussy, Bermuda, Victoria Holiday, and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Glee Dollar Bill

Saturday, January 13, 10 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

The New Directions are back for another installment of Glee Dollar Bill! Brooklyn’s own Julie J stars as Sue Sylvester, and she will be joined by Marcia Marcia Marcia, Olivia Lux, Amethyst, and more. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Poppers

Saturday, January 13, 10:30 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Take a hit and hit the dancefloor with DJ Chaotic at C’mon Everybody, with remixes and mashups of your favorite pop classics all night long. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Guilty Pleasure

Sunday, January 14, 5 p.m.

Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

Catch comedian Amanda Melhuish in her hilarious one-person show where they attempt to master the art of masturbation. Tickets via Caveat.nyc.

Sunday Night Fever

Sunday, January 14,10 p.m.

House of Yes, Onyx Room, 8 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

End the weekend on a high note with a disco dance party. Soul Summit Music will take you on a journey from soul to funk, and keep you grooving all night long! Tickets via Eventbrite.

