 What to Do in Queer NYC Aug 8-11

Revisioning Democracy

Thursday, August 8, 5 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Anne-christine d’Adesky and Jay W. Walker are launching Revisioning Democracy — a new video podcast about the times and challenges in America and across the world — and you’re invited to the first taping at the Bureau! Walker and d’Adesky will be joined by special guest Allan Maleche, Executive Director of KELIN in Kenya.

Out in the Open

Friday, August 9, 5 p.m.

Pier 45 at Hudson River Park, Hudson River Greenway New York, NY

Join the American LGBTQ+ Museum and Nuyorican Poets Café for an evening of queer poetry and music lead by Emanuel Xavier, Roya Marsh, and DJ Luna Rósa. Tickets via Eventbrite.

The Def-Trans Agenda

Friday, August 9, 7 p.m.

One and One, 76 East 1st Street, New York, NY

Madds Dittmer and UG Comedy present the Def-Trans-Agenda, a new comedy show by and for queer comedians! Tickets via Eventbrite.

BratPop

Friday, August 9, 10 p.m.

9 Bob Note, 270 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Brat Summer ain’t over yet: DJs Arra and Rocket pay tribute to Charli XCX with an all-night dance party like no other! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Lesbehonest Ladies Night at Club Lambda

Friday, August 9, 11 p.m.

Club Lambda at 1031 Grand St. in Brooklyn

Head to Club Lambda for ladies night featuring special pole performances and music with DJs @funkyreggaehouseparty, @djlunarosa, and @spinelli.nyc.

Lesbian Book Club

Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

Judi Komaki and Piper Olsen present Lesbian Book Club every second Saturday at the Bureau. This week, the group will be reading from Alison Bechdel’s “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic.” Copies of “Fun Home” will be available for purchase at the Bureau.

Celebrating James Baldwin

Saturday, August 10, 3 p.m.

Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY

James Wright celebrates James Baldwin’s 100th birthday with an exploration of Baldwin’s gay novels: “Giovanni’s Room,” “Another Country,” and “Just Above My Head.” Wright will be joined by guests Dominic Ambrose and Donnie Jochum. This event will be livestreamed on the Bureau’s YouTube page.

Rogue Music Festival

Saturday, August 10, 3:30 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Rogue is a new music festival celebrating independent musicians – including Shilpa Ray, Dreamcrusher, Comet, Paisley Fields, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Teee Heee with Ari Kiki

Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m.

The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Have a kiki (and a tee hee) with Ari Kiki herself, joined by DJ Kim Dazy and special guest Lala Wiggy.

Brunch is (Still) Gay

Sunday, August 11; doors open at 11:30 a.m., showtime at 1 p.m.

54 Below, 254 W 54th St. Cellar, New York, NY

Lea DeLaria, along with special guest Gabriel Ebert, hosts the gayest brunch in Manhattan. Be prepared to hear music from Cabaret staples, including Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, along with classic jazz standards. Tickets and menu via 54below.org.

Ty Tea

Sunday, August 11, 3 p.m.

3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Close out your weekend at Ty Tea, Ty Sunderland’s weekly dance party with a mix of pop, disco, and house music. Tickets via SeeTickets.us.

Into? No Cover Sunday @ The Eagle

Sunday, Aug. 11, 5-8 p.m.

554 West 28th Street, New York, NY

Free admittance to the Eagle on Sunday, Aug. 11 for “Into?”; Chris Kelley hosts, while Steve Cummingham DJs.

Amateur Burlesque

Sunday, August 11, 9 p.m.

Club Cumming, 505 East 6th Street, New York, NY

The giantess of burlesque Tallulah Talons hosts amateur burlesque showcases on the second Sunday of the month, featuring new performers and experimental acts! Tickets via Eventbrite.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.