What to do in queer NYC Nov. 2-5

Looking for something to do to kick off the month of November? Check out our roundup of events in the days ahead:

Fact & Fiction

When: Thursday, November 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, #210, New York, NY 

Authors Scott Bane and Patrick E. Horrigan explore the life of FO Matthiessen through their respective works. Copies of Bane’s biography “A Union Like Ours: The Love Story of F. O. Matthiessen and Russell Cheney” and Horrigan’s fiction “American Scholar” will be available for purchase. The event will also be live-streamed on the Bureau’s YouTube channel.

Heavenly

When: Thursday, November 2, 7 p.m.

Where: Good Judy, 563 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Qhrist Almighty performs a free drag show the first Thursday of the month in Good Judy’s Blue Room. 

New York Comedy Festival

When: Friday, November 3 through Sunday, November 12; various times

Where: Various locations

The New York Comedy Festival returns with over 200 up-and-coming and established comedians performing across all five boroughs. Queer comedians performing include Joel Kim Booster, Matteo Lane, Margaret Cho, Monét X Change, and many more. For tickets and full line-up, visit NYCComedyFestival.com.

Girlnation @ Stonewall

When: Friday, November 3, 10 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Girlnation-NYC takes over the second floor of the Stonewall Inn the first Friday of every month, featuring Honey Burlesque, along with sexy gogo & performance dancers.

Y2Gay

When: Friday, November 3, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Get into the groove with the ultimate 2000’s-themed dance party, featuring hits from Britney Spears, Destiny’s Child, Kesha, and more! Tickets via SeeTickets.us

Dance To The Beat

When: Friday, November 3, 11:30 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Michael St. Cloud is throwing a late-night Robyn and Friends dance party. Tickets via Dice.fm.

A Day Of The Death Day Party

When: Saturday, November 4, 4 p.m.

Where: C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

It’s never too late to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Enter Catrina, a day party honoring the traditional Dia de los Muertos. Tickets via Dice.fm.

Savage Hotties

When: Saturday, November 4, 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Join Savage Hotties Victoria Williams, Tina Twirler and Godiva Romance for a one-night only performance, upstairs at the Stonewall Inn. Advance tickets via SavageHotties.rsvp.com.

Club NYC

When: Sunday, November 5, 10 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Charles Smith keeps the 2000’s vibe going with a club dance party with special guest Lil Mama and Fat Man Scoop. Tickets via SeeTickets.us 

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong in two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.

