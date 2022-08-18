What to do in queer NYC August 18-21

The second half of August is kicking off with several events for New York City Black Pride and other activities around the city. Read below to find several events on deck in the days ahead:

Free HIV Testing and Sex Kits

When: Thursdays at 11 a.m.

Where: Bed-Stuy (1360 Fulton St): 5/12, 5/26, 6/9, 6/23, 7/7, 7/21; Crown Heigths (1561 Bedford Ave): 5/19, 6/2, 6/16, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28

Free HIV testing and sex kits are available through a mobile van at alternate locations in Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights on Thursdays. Among the services include PrEP/PEP consultation and information, and services are available regardless of parental consent. Find out more information by contacting Edgar Garcia at 347-624-0912 or Santa Fernandez of NYU Langone at 718-431-2667.

NYC Black Pride: Reflections: The souls of Liberation

When: Thursday, August 18 from 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: LGBT Community Center at 208 West 13th Street in Manhattan

The second night of NYC Black Pride festivities will begin with “Reflections: The Souls of Liberation” at the LGBT Community Center.

NYC Black Pride: Trappy Hour

When: Thursday, August 18 from 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Where: 4 West at 303 West 127th Street in Manhattan

Head back uptown and close the night out at 4West Lounge, an upscale LGBTQ bar and lounge, where folks will gather after the “Reflections” event.

Chosen Family Group in Staten Island

When: Thursdays at 11 a.m.

Where: Zoom and in-person at the Pride Center of Staten Island at 25 Victory Boulevard in Staten Island

Take part in a monthly chosen family group intended to support people in the LGBTQ community who may have strained relationships with their original family. To participate on Zoom, the meeting ID is 872 6054 1505 and the passcode is 913763. For more information, contact Hailey Dawson by phone at 718-808-1354 or by email at hdawson@pridecentersi.org.

NYC Black Pride: Heritage Image Awards

When: Friday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Schomburg Center at 515 Lenox Avenue

NYC Black Pride’s Heritage Image Awards will feature more than a dozen honorees, including names like MJ Rodriguez, Leyna Bloom, and Brooklyn Councilmember Chi Ossé.

The Black Pride Expo

When: Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Times Square Center at 242 West 41st Street

The Black Pride Expo begins with a trans bodybuilding competition at 11 a.m. in the Theatre; a blackout music concert at noon in The Hall; Mr. and Miss Black Pride International at 4 p.m. in the Theatre; and a Black Pride Mini Ball at 5 p.m. in The Hall.

NYC Black Pride: Coney Island Beach Day

When: Sunday, August 21 from noon to 8 p.m.

Where: Coney Island Beach at the boardwalk and 21st Street

Head out to the beach on the final day of NYC Black Pride for a day-long beach day along with a 6 p.m. showtime featuring Inaya Day, Susu Bobien, and Octavia Lambertis.