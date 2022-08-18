What to do in queer NYC August 18-21

The second half of August is kicking off with several events for New York City Black Pride and other activities around the city. Read below to find several events on deck in the days ahead:
Free HIV Testing and Sex Kits
When: Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Where: Bed-Stuy (1360 Fulton St): 5/12, 5/26, 6/9, 6/23, 7/7, 7/21; Crown Heigths (1561 Bedford Ave): 5/19, 6/2, 6/16, 6/30, 7/14, 7/28
Free HIV testing and sex kits are available through a mobile van at alternate locations in Bed-Stuy and Crown Heights on Thursdays. Among the services include PrEP/PEP consultation and information, and services are available regardless of parental consent. Find out more information by contacting Edgar Garcia at 347-624-0912 or Santa Fernandez of NYU Langone at 718-431-2667.
NYC Black Pride: Reflections: The souls of Liberation
When: Thursday, August 18 from 5-9:30 p.m.
Where: LGBT Community Center at 208 West 13th Street in Manhattan
The second night of NYC Black Pride festivities will begin with “Reflections: The Souls of Liberation” at the LGBT Community Center.
NYC Black Pride: Trappy Hour
When: Thursday, August 18 from 10 p.m.-4 a.m.
Where: 4 West at 303 West 127th Street in Manhattan
Head back uptown and close the night out at 4West Lounge, an upscale LGBTQ bar and lounge, where folks will gather after the “Reflections” event.
Chosen Family Group in Staten Island
When: Thursdays at 11 a.m.
Where: Zoom and in-person at the Pride Center of Staten Island at 25 Victory Boulevard in Staten Island
Take part in a monthly chosen family group intended to support people in the LGBTQ community who may have strained relationships with their original family. To participate on Zoom, the meeting ID is 872 6054 1505 and the passcode is 913763. For more information, contact Hailey Dawson by phone at 718-808-1354 or by email at hdawson@pridecentersi.org.
NYC Black Pride: Heritage Image Awards
When: Friday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m.
Where: The Schomburg Center at 515 Lenox Avenue
NYC Black Pride’s Heritage Image Awards will feature more than a dozen honorees, including names like MJ Rodriguez, Leyna Bloom, and Brooklyn Councilmember Chi Ossé.
The Black Pride Expo
When: Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: The Times Square Center at 242 West 41st Street
The Black Pride Expo begins with a trans bodybuilding competition at 11 a.m. in the Theatre; a blackout music concert at noon in The Hall; Mr. and Miss Black Pride International at 4 p.m. in the Theatre; and a Black Pride Mini Ball at 5 p.m. in The Hall.
NYC Black Pride: Coney Island Beach Day
When: Sunday, August 21 from noon to 8 p.m.
Where: Coney Island Beach at the boardwalk and 21st Street
Head out to the beach on the final day of NYC Black Pride for a day-long beach day along with a 6 p.m. showtime featuring Inaya Day, Susu Bobien, and Octavia Lambertis.