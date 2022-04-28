What to Do in Queer NYC April 28-May 1

This weekend, we close out the month of April and dive into May with drag king shows, cabaret, queer comedy, and more. Read below to find a roundup of events across queer New York City.

Cake Boys Take Hell’s Kitchen

When: Thursdays, 7-9 pm.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

The Cake Boys — a NYC-based troupe of drag kings, trans and non-binary performers, and queer artists — are proud to host the only weekly drag king show in New York City at the Q Bar.

NYC’s Next Cabaret Star

When: Fridays, starting April 15, 9 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Stonewall Inn’s search for New York’s next cabaret sensation continues! Each week, contestants will perform for a panel of judges — including Broadway stars, TV actors, and nightlife celebrities — for a chance to win a cash prize and their very own cabaret show at the Stonewall Inn. Through June 7.

The Dragon Sisters and Pop Rave Fridays at The Q

When: Fridays; Dragon Sisters from 8-10 p.m., followed by Pop Rave

Where: The Q, 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Start your weekend right with the Dragon Sisters and the Dragon band, live at the Disqo at the Q, every Friday night. Keep the party going with Pop Rave on all four floors with multiple DJs T — including Nandi, Mitch Ferrino, Jovanotti, Brik, and Vescovo.

Freedom Fridays @ the Spot

When: Fridays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Spot at 795 8th Avenue, New York, NY

Keep the party going after Drag Race and dance the night away at the Spot. Steve Sidewalk and DJ Nesto rotate shifts every weekend.

Queerotica: Comedy Night

When: Saturday, April 30, 8 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Strand, 826 Broadway, New York, NY

Make your way up to the rare book room at The Strand Bookstore for Queerotica Comedy, a hilarious evening of LGBTQ stand-up. The lineup includes Caitlin Reese, Jes Tom, Sam Morrison, Mila Myles, Maddie Wiener, and Dylan Adler. Get tickets via Strandbooks.com.

Alaska Does Britney

When: Saturday, April 30; two showtimes: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: 3 Dollar Bill, 260 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY

Alaska Thunderf*ck and Divatronic are back with the latest in their series of pop diva tributes. This go round, they are paying homage to Britney Spears’ album “Circus.” Expect dancing, drag, live vocals, circus acts, special guests and more! Grab tickets via SeeTickets.com

Free Pool Happy Hour @ Boxers Chelsea

When: Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.

Where: Boxers Chelsea, 37 West 20th Street, New York, NY

Finish off the weekend strong with two-for-one drinks and free billiard games at everyone’s favorite gay sports bar.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.