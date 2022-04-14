What to Do in Queer NYC April 14-17

Looking for something to do this weekend? Dancing, drag shows, a queer flea market, and a book discussion about LGBTQ history are all on deck in the days ahead.

Thirsty Thursdays

When: Thursdays, starting at 4 p.m.

Where: Thirst NYC, 692 10th Avenue, New York, NY

Check out Hell’s Kitchen’s newest queer bar! Start the night off with half price drinks from 4-7 p.m. Later in the evening, Ricky Roman hosts Thirst Trap Thursdays at 10 p.m. No cover all night.

Star Search @ Barracuda

When: Thursdays, starting at 11 p.m.

Where: 275 West 22nd Street, New York, NY

Kizha Carr and DJ TK host New York City’s longest running drag competition, featuring new up-and-coming queens every week. So head over to Chelsea to grab a drink, have a laugh, and discover your new favorite drag performers.

Histories of Gay Liberation

When: Friday, April 15; 7-8 p.m.

Where: Bureau of General Services–Queer Division, 208 West 13th Street, Room 210, New York, NY

Join Professor Samuel Clowes Huneke, who will be discussing his new book — “States of Liberation: Gay Men between Dictatorship and Democracy in Cold War Germany” with Professor Lisa Duggan. The book explores the journeys of gay men in East and West Germany from the aftermath of World War II to the nightclubs of present-day Berlin. Get tickets via BGSQD.com or Eventbrite.

Hit that Track: Dylan Adler Solo Show

When: Friday, April 15; doors at 9 p.m., show at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton Street, New York, NY

Prepare for a night of high energy, chaos, and catharsis with queer comedian Dylan Adler, who’ll be performing his original musical stand up set. Find tickets via Caveat.nyc or Eventbrite.

The Fame Disco: Lady Gaga Dance Party

When: Friday, April 15; 10 p.m.

Where: Quantum Brooklyn, 177 Second Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Live your best Little Monster fantasy with a tribute night to Lady Gaga’s extensive body of work — everything from “The Fame” to “Monster,” “Born This Way” and “A Star is Born” soundtrack to “Chromatica.” Lady Gaga looks are highly encouraged. Pick up tickets via Eventbrite.

NYC’s Next Cabaret Star

When: Fridays, starting April 15, 9 p.m.

Where: Stonewall Inn, 53 Christopher Street, New York, NY

Stonewall Inn is in search of New York’s next cabaret sensation! Each week through June 7, contestants will perform for a panel of judges — including Broadway stars, TV actors, and nightlife celebrities — for a chance to win a cash prize and their very own cabaret show at the Stonewall Inn.

Brooklyn Queer Flea Market

When: Saturday, April 16 & Sunday, April 17, 3 – 9 p.m.

Where: The Sultan Room at Turk’s Inn, 234 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY

The Brooklyn Queer Flea returns at The Sultan Room rooftop! This wall-to-wall marketplace features ceramics, apparel, art, design, and even tattoos! There will be music by Bill Coleman and Bright Light Bright Light.

ABBA Glitter Disco

When: Saturday, April 16, 10 p.m.

Where: Quantum Brooklyn, 177 Second Avenue, Brooklyn, NY

Experience disco fever and relive the golden age of Studio 54 with a dance tribute party featuring hits by ABBA, the Bee Gees, the Village people and more! Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Babylon Saturdays

When: Saturdays, starting at 10 p.m.

Where: The Q at 795 8th Avenue New York, NY

Are you looking to spice up your Saturday night? Head to Babylon Saturdays at the Q with four dance floors and multiple DJS — including Connor Curnick, Evanium, Mitch Ferrino, DavidxDaisy, Frankie Sharp, Joey w/ the Mustache, Shaman Love, and more.

Have a queer event you’d like featured in the paper and online? Shoot us an email at editor@gaycitynews.com.