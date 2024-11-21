Emotional Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil held in Manhattan

Sign up for our Gay City News email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In one of multiple Transgender Day of Remembrance vigils in New York City, community members paid tribute to lost loved ones and witnessed several performances at the LGBT Community Center in Manhattan.

The event, called “Transforming Our Pain into Power,” sought to focus on themes of healing, empowerment, and advocacy for transgender and non-binary individuals. The event featured a candlelight vigil, personal stories, artistic performances, and reflections from members of the community.

Gays Against Guns, an LGBTQ organization fighting gun violence, also had a visible presence at the event. The organization’s Human Beings, dressed in white, carried pictures of transgender individuals killed this year.

The event was held on Transgender Day of Remembrance, which is observed on Nov. 20, and coincided with similar events held in Queens and Brooklyn on the same day. Destination Tomorrow will also hold a candlelight vigil on the evening of Nov. 21, while the Pride Center of Staten Island is also planning to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance with a day-long slate of acitivites on Nov. 23.

See some photos below: